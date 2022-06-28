June 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

US Space Force X-37B spaceplane approaches orbital record

Izer 8 mins ago 4 min read
US Space Force X-37B spaceplane approaches orbital record

The US Army’s X-37B robotic space plane is close to setting a record for mission duration.

The X-37B It was launched into Earth orbit on May 17, 2020 on the program’s sixth mission, a flight known as the Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6).

See also  Scientists take hummingbirds up a mountain to see what climate change will do to them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Cygnus cargo ship departs space station to a fiery death

8 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Two critical genes have been identified for plants that colonized the Earth 470 million years ago

16 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Stunning photos of Mars reveal the planet’s astonishing past

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

4 min read

US Space Force X-37B spaceplane approaches orbital record

8 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Lewis Hamilton calls for change in Formula 1 after Nelson Piquet used racial slur

10 mins ago Emet
8 min read

The future of the iPhone can depend on these advanced technologies

11 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Scotland’s leader seeks new independence vote in October 2023

17 mins ago Aygen