US satellites could also become targets, Moscow could deploy new nuclear weapons – our war news on Wednesday

In his video message on Tuesday evening, Zelensky called for the establishment of a court similar to the Nuremberg trials to hold Nazi war criminals accountable.

The Ukrainian president noted that Kyiv is cooperating with many countries and international organizations to ensure that “all Russian murderers receive their due punishment.”

“However, existing international legal instruments are insufficient to deliver justice,” he added.

He pointed out: even within the framework of the International Criminal Court, the political and military leadership of Russia cannot be held accountable for the war in Ukraine. He added: That is why they are doing everything to establish a special court that can handle the role of higher levels.

The Ukrainian president has already requested the establishment of an extraordinary court before the UN General Assembly in September.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civil servants said the Russian military attacked civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. A total of 26 airstrikes and one missile attack were reported. Civil servants also criticized Belarus for continuing to allow the Russians to use its territory and airspace for strikes.

Zelensky said that the situation on the front was difficult, that the Russians were trying to advance despite heavy losses in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, and that they were “preparing something” in the south.

According to the Ukrainian president, the number of Russian military casualties will reach one hundred thousand by the end of the year, and this does not include mercenaries.

