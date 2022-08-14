US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan as tensions rage in China

TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip to meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit her amid military tensions. Between the autonomous island and China.

Beijing, which claims that Taiwan is democratically governed as its own territory, has held military exercises across the island to express its anger over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in early August.

The de facto US Embassy in Taipei said the delegation is headed by Senator Ed Markey, who is accompanied by four House of Representatives Representatives in what it described as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Taiwan’s presidential office said the group would meet Tsai Monday morning.

“Especially at a time when China is raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with its military exercises, Markey, who is leading a delegation to visit Taiwan, once again shows the US Congress’ unwavering support for Taiwan,” she said in a statement.

Markey chairs the Senate International Cybersecurity Subcommittee. A Markey spokesperson said the leaders participating in the visit are Representative John Garamendi of the Congressional Working Group on Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control and Representative Don Baer, ​​a Markey spokesman.

China’s embassy in Washington said on Sunday that “members of the US Congress should act in accordance with the US government’s one-China policy” and argued that the recent congressional visit “proves once again that the United States does not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait. It spared no effort in provoking The confrontation between the two sides and interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Markey’s office said Taiwan lawmakers “will reaffirm US support for Taiwan as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, US-China Joint Statements, and Six Safeguards, and will promote stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait.”

‘Common interests’

Markey’s office said the group would meet “with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss common interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investment in semiconductors.”

The delegation stopped earlier in South Korea, where Marche met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry released pictures of four deputies at Songshan Airport in central Taipei who arrived on a US Air Force transport plane, while Markey arrived at Taoyuan International Airport.

“The delegation will meet with senior leaders of Taiwan to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other important issues of mutual interest,” the actual US embassy said.

While Chinese exercises around Taiwan have eased, they continue to conduct military activities.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 11 Chinese military aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Sunday. The ministry said 13 planes crossed the strait on Saturday. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and David Shepardson in Washington, and writing in the Shanghai Editorial Room; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Nick McPhee, and Grant McCall

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.