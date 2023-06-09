June 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

US Intelligence: Satellite images prove explosions at Kahowka Dam

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

Satellites equipped with infrared sensors detected a thermal event indicating a major eruption shortly before the dam collapsed, releasing massive flooding in the Dnieper River, the official said.

US intelligence analysts suspect that Russia was behind the destruction of the dam

said a senior government official. He added that US intelligence agencies still have no concrete evidence of who is responsible.

A government official did not rule out that earlier damage to the dam or a rise in water pressure may have contributed to the collapse, but U.S. officials said the cause was a deliberate or accidental explosion.

Experts warned earlier this week that the available evidence was scant, but said an explosion in a confined space could cause more damage. Even at this level, at least several hundred kilograms of explosives would be required to breach the dam.

An external detonation of a bomb or missile would exert only a fraction of its energy on the dam, and much larger explosives would be required to achieve a similar effect.

They added.

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  An eight-year-old German girl who was locked in her grandparents' house since she was one year old has been released!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

10 min read

World: Fierce fighting continues near Zaporizhzhya, which could be the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

9 hours ago Arzu
7 min read

A breakthrough in EU asylum reform, which the Hungarian and Polish governments have resisted in vain

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

US Intelligence: Satellite images prove explosions at Kahowka Dam

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

The Netflix password sharing campaign appears to be working

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

A dino he recently discovered in Utah is described by a North Carolina researcher, Ianni Smithy

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Resources – Nuggets get a pack of picks to deal with Thunder

2 hours ago Emet