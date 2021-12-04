December 4, 2021

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

US intelligence may be aware of Russia’s plan for an attack on Ukraine

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

U.S. intelligence estimates that half of the 175,000 troops are already stationed near the Ukrainian border. One hundred battalion war groups will take part in the attack. The AP wrote that US intelligence believes that Russia has been trying to intensify Ukraine more recently in preparation for the attack.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced that Russia was developing a comprehensive plan to deal with the Russia-Ukraine crisis with the aim of making it harder for it to attack Ukraine. Biden did not describe what steps he was thinking. However, White House spokeswoman Zhen Zaki later suggested that sanctions against Moscow could be imposed.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco also confirmed that Putin and Biden were preparing for a video conference on Friday. By consensus, this could happen next week.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Resnikov, speaking in Kiev parliament, warned that Russia had mobilized 94,000 troops near its common border with Ukraine and could launch a comprehensive offensive in late January.

Moscow, on the other hand, accuses Ukraine and the United States of “unstable behavior” and says Kiev may be preparing for an attack at the hands of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have denied this.

Cover image source: Sean Caleb / Getty Images

See also  More severe in Romania, the desire for vaccination has increased dramatically

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

10 min read

Home: Victor Orban began his visit to Warsaw with Brussels

9 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

Technology: 2021 comes with a total solar eclipse, but only a few lucky ones can see it

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Emmanuel Macron calls Boris Johnson a clown

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

US intelligence may be aware of Russia’s plan for an attack on Ukraine

1 hour ago Arzu
10 min read

Home: Victor Orban began his visit to Warsaw with Brussels

9 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

Technology: 2021 comes with a total solar eclipse, but only a few lucky ones can see it

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Emmanuel Macron calls Boris Johnson a clown

1 day ago Arzu