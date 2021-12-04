US intelligence may be aware of Russia’s plan for an attack on Ukraine

U.S. intelligence estimates that half of the 175,000 troops are already stationed near the Ukrainian border. One hundred battalion war groups will take part in the attack. The AP wrote that US intelligence believes that Russia has been trying to intensify Ukraine more recently in preparation for the attack.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced that Russia was developing a comprehensive plan to deal with the Russia-Ukraine crisis with the aim of making it harder for it to attack Ukraine. Biden did not describe what steps he was thinking. However, White House spokeswoman Zhen Zaki later suggested that sanctions against Moscow could be imposed.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco also confirmed that Putin and Biden were preparing for a video conference on Friday. By consensus, this could happen next week.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Resnikov, speaking in Kiev parliament, warned that Russia had mobilized 94,000 troops near its common border with Ukraine and could launch a comprehensive offensive in late January.

Moscow, on the other hand, accuses Ukraine and the United States of “unstable behavior” and says Kiev may be preparing for an attack at the hands of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have denied this.

Cover image source: Sean Caleb / Getty Images