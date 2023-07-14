US heat wave: More than 90 million people are under heat warnings

1 hour ago

photo caption, Energy consumption in Texas is breaking records, with many in the state scrambling to stay cool.

An extreme heat wave is set to intensify in the United States, with warnings issued across the Southwest and into Washington state.

Heat warnings as of Friday affect at least 93 million Americans, from Florida to Texas to California.

In Texas, the use of air conditioning has caused the state to surpass a previous record for energy consumption as people try to keep cool.

The NWS has warned that an extreme heatwave in July could be dangerous.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expected about 27 million people to feel temperatures over 110 F (43 C) in the coming days.

The NWS said the heat is caused by a higher level of high pressure, which usually leads to warmer temperatures.

The agency added that it was “one of the most powerful” regimes of its kind the region had ever seen.

“The subtropical ridges responsible for this potential historic heat wave across the region show no signs of abating anytime soon,” NWS said.

It is estimated that about 700 people die each year from heat-related causes in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both Friday and Saturday will be exceptionally hot, and daytime highs are expected to reach 115 F (46 C). For some areas, the scorching heat is expected to continue into next week.

The heat wave is affecting states that are usually hot during the summer, but multiple regions are expected to match or exceed all-time high temperature records.

Las Vegas could match an all-time high of 117°F (47°C) in the next few days, while Death Valley, California — one of the hottest places on Earth — could pass the official all-time high temperature of 130 F (54 C).

Parts of the southwestern United States have already been grappling with sweltering temperatures this past week. In El Paso, Texas temperatures have been in triple digits Fahrenheit for 27 straight days.

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain “abnormally warm” in some areas, providing little respite during the night from the heat.

Energy demand in the southern state of the United States has exceeded records for two consecutive days due to the heat.

The Texas Electrical Reliability Board (ECROT), which manages 90% of the power load in Texas, said its use reached 81,406 megawatts on Thursday, surpassing Wednesday’s record of 81,351 megawatts.

ERCOT said it expects energy use on Friday to exceed those numbers, though the agency said it had enough resources to meet demand.

The US heat wave mirrors similarly harsh conditions in Europe, forcing Greece to close one of its main attractions, the Acropolis, on Friday.

Last week, the global average temperature was 63 Fahrenheit (17.23 Celsius), the highest ever recorded.

Scientists say the temperatures are being driven by climate change and a natural weather pattern known as El Niño, which causes warming and occurs every three to seven years.