US female players and American football’s lawsuit to settle equal pay

In exchange for a payout and US Soccer’s pledge to address equal pay in future contracts with two marquee teams, the players agreed to relieve the association of all remaining claims in the team’s gender discrimination lawsuit.

The process may take months. The men’s and women’s teams have already held joint negotiating sessions with US Soccer, but to make the deal work – the federation is seeking a single collective bargaining agreement covering both national teams – the men’s players’ union will have to agree to participate or surrender, millions of dollars in potential World Cup payments from FIFA, the body world football governing body. These payments, set by FIFA and significantly larger for the men’s World Cup than the corresponding women’s tournament, are at the heart of the equal pay gap.

Kun, a former member of the women’s team, said in September that the union will not sign New collective bargaining agreements with either team did not equal the World Cup prizes. On Tuesday, the Women’s Players Association congratulated its members and their attorneys “for their historic success in combating decades of US Soccer discrimination,” but made it clear that it plans to host American football — and thus the men’s team. Team – for their public promises to support equal pay.

“Although the settlement reached today is an incredible success, there is still much work to be done,” the union said.

The players’ long battle with the US Soccer team, which includes not only their employer but also the federation that rules the sport in America, has propelled them to the top. A broader fight for equality in women’s sports and attracted the support of fellow athletes, celebrities, politicians and presidential candidates. In recent years, players, teams, and even athletes in other sports – Olympic ice hockey gold medalists, Canadian soccer professionals, and WNBA players I reached out to American players and their union for guidance in efforts to earn similar gains in wages and working conditions.

Many of these players and teams have made significant gains – NorwayAnd the Australia And the Holland Among the countries whose soccer federations have committed to closing the wage gap between men and women — even as the issue of American players persists.