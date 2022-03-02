US enters Ukraine defense – “on a permanent basis”

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Tuesday, saying the United States continues to provide assistance to Ukraine in the areas of defense, economy and humanitarian aid.

In a statement issued by the White House, the two presidents spoke out

“The United States continues to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.”

As they put it, the leaders discussed “how the United States works with its allies and partners to hold Russia accountable, including imposing sanctions that already affect Russia’s economy.”

According to the report, “Russia has stepped up attacks on public sites in Ukraine.” Tuesday’s bombing near one of Kiev’s Holocaust monuments is an example. A White House official said he was asked to hide his name and the two leaders talked to each other for more than 30 minutes.

Zelensky confirmed in a Twitter post on Tuesday that he had talked with Biden about sanctions against Russia and security assistance to Ukraine. “The invaders must be stopped soon. Thank you for your support!” – Said the President of Ukraine.

Biden and Zhelensky talked to each other three times a week.

The Ukrainian president also gave a video interview to CNN news television on Tuesday. In that interview he called on the United States for additional assistance.

Very serious (situation) … I’m not starring in a movie right now “



– Said Zhelensky, who was previously an actor. He also mentioned in an interview that President Biden had called for the holding of a “strong” and “effective” evaluator this year. Joe Biden will conduct a regular annual review of U.S. presidents Tuesday night local time.

The US government also announced over the weekend that it would provide an additional $ 350 million in immediate support for Ukraine’s defense. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at the time that US military equipment support would help the Ukrainian military defeat tanks and air targets.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, military aid includes, among other things, armor-piercing equipment, handguns, body armor, infantry anti-combat equipment and various ammunition.

The Biden-led cabinet last Friday asked the US Congress to approve an additional $ 6.4 billion for “security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

