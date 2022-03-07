US crude oil jumps to $125 a barrel, the highest in 13 years due to a possible Western ban on Russian oil

An oil and gas terminal at the port of Odessa in Odessa, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

US crude oil rose more than 8% in early trading Sunday evening as the market continued to respond to supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and a possible embargo on Russian oil and natural gas.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures contractsThe US oil benchmark rose 8% to above $125 a barrel, the highest level since mid-2008. At one point, the price crossed $130 a barrel.

international standard, Brent crudeIt traded 9% higher at $128.60, also the highest price since 2008.

“Oil is rising with the expectation of a complete ban on Russian oil and products,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “Gasoline prices that are already high will continue to rise in a paradoxical manner. Prices in some states will push $5 very quickly.”