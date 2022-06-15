June 16, 2022

US call on China: Do not stand on the wrong side of history!

Responding to a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, a US State Department spokesman said, “We are concerned that China is moving towards Russia.” Challenges. A summary of this conversation has been published by both parties, and we have written in these articles:

“More than three months after Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine, China is still on Russia’s side.

“Inevitably, states with Vladimir Putin will be on the wrong side of history.” Reiterated the warning to the leadership.

