Ursula van der Leyen also hatched against her, “Belarusian” refugee chaos worsens

In a statement, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said that the use of the Belarusian leadership by immigrants to achieve political goals was unacceptable.

The group leader said Belarus should stop endangering human lives.

He said he had spoken to the prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and pledged full unity of the European Union.

Van der Leyen called on member states to approve an extended embargo against Belarusian authorities.

He said EU Commissioner for European Values ​​Margaritas Skinas, vice-chairman of the group and EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Joseph Borel would visit and send transport countries this week. Representatives of the group want to draw the attention of local leaders: the Belarusian leadership must take action to ensure that citizens are not misled.

The panel will also explore ways to allow third country airlines to be actively involved in human trafficking.

The team will work with the UN and its specialized agencies to prevent the humanitarian crisis and ensure that migrants can return safely to their home countries with the support of national authorities, Ursula van der Leyen said.

Riots broke out in Lithuania

A Lithuanian border guard spokesman said riots had broken out at several reception centers in Lithuania, where migrants from Asian and African countries who had crossed the Belarusian border into the Baltic state were detained.

According to Giedrius Misutis, the largest uprising was at the reception center in Medininka, a suburb of Vilnius, by more than a hundred immigrants at the Border Guard School. As he put it, dissatisfaction with the detention conditions was largely manifested in the roaring and waving of the fence. The disturbance lasted for several hours, but the security forces were able to handle the situation without the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Similar disturbances with a few dozen participants took place at reception centers in Rukla and Prabad and at a refugee shelter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gen. Rustamas Lyubazhevs, commander of the Lithuanian Border Guard, did not rule out the possibility that the riots were linked to the violent activities of illegal immigrants on the Polish-Lithuanian border with Belarus.

A Polish-Belarusian border crossing has been closed

According to a Polish government spokesman

There are currently between 3,000 and 4,000 immigrants in the Belarusian region of the Polish border.

Who attempted several failed group boundary attempts throughout the day.

Passenger and freight traffic will be suspended indefinitely from 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Kuznica Pyalostoka road border on the Polish-Belarusian border, the Polish Border Guard news service reported.

Kuznica Pyalostoka is one of three Polish-Belarusian border crossings, and mass attempts at border violations took place in the area on Monday.

Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik Polsat News told Polish business news television that the crossing would be closed for security reasons and road traffic would be stopped, but this could also be described as an “easy permit” against Belarus.

Mateusz Morawiecki telephoned Monday night and acknowledged the situation at the border with his Lithuanian official ally.

According to Polish government spokeswoman Pyotr Mller, there are currently between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants in the Belarusian region on the Polish border. During the day, he said, several group border encroachment efforts had been thwarted and the situation was expected to escalate further.

The regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been directing immigration groups to the Polish border in an organized manner.

Mல்லller announced.

He pointed out that there had already been several provocations on the border by Belarusian militants coming with immigrants.

Such acts are expected to increase in the future and more weapons could be used, he said. Insisted

The Polish side “uses weapons only as a last resort”.

