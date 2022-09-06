September 6, 2022

Ursula van de Leyen: Putin will fail

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the European Commission’s proposals aimed at combating rising energy prices, which are scheduled to be delivered soon, aim to cap the price of Russian gas delivered to Europe via pipeline.

Van der Leyen announced on Twitter that the European Commission’s planned plans aim to reduce electricity demand and use energy companies’ tax revenues to support vulnerable consumers and businesses.

The Brussels board wants to support electricity producers struggling with liquidity difficulties, he underlined. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating energy markets. Putin “will fail, Europe will win,” the European Commission president added in his message.

Ursula van der Leyen is expected to present an EU Commission proposal aimed at addressing the evolving European energy situation as part of her annual review speech, which is expected to be presented to a plenary session of the European Parliament on September 14.

