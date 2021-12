The European Union will impose sanctions on the Bosnian Serbian leader who is preparing to secede from Bosnia, and the Hungarian government will veto it in advance. At the same time, Péter Szijjártó further supported the punitive measures against Bosnia and Herzegovina this spring. It also raises the question of why Hungary is paying and supporting Russian-backed Milorad Dodik.

A few days ago, Hungarian Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok, the head of the new German ministry, reacted angrily to Bosnian Serbian leader Milorad Dodik talking about the need for the EU to impose sanctions. Dodik announced this fall that Republika Srpska would “exit” from Bosnia and Herzegovina and create its own army, judiciary, and tax system, meaning that it would begin to function as a new state. On his Facebook page, Péter Szijjártó commented on the intentions of the German Foreign Minister: “As Bosnia and Herzegovina are close to us, we are concerned about such statements because maintaining the stability and peace of the country is in our fundamental security interests.” Berlin is still a long way off, but not so far away, and you can fly from there to Panch Luca in no time. Fly away and negotiate. Talk to Bosnian Serbs. With them, not about them. Maybe it will help to understand the situation. ”Szijjártó added:

Hungary will not support any sanctions against Bosnian Serbian leader Milorad Todi. If there is such a proposal, we will reject it.

Yes, but the EU has been one since March 2021 Law, Which provides the framework for future sanctions against Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is important that all member states support this, as only consensus decisions can be made on foreign affairs. It

With the knowledge, purpose and consent of Peter Cicardo, sanctions can be imposed.

Persons having its functions under this Act

Violates the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and the rule of law of Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Poses a serious threat to the security situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Dayton / Paris structure for peace violates agreement.

In light of all this, it is not difficult to understand what the problem of Annalena Barbox is, with Milorad Dodik’s intention to effectively disband Bosnia and Herzegovina and a good chance of provoking a civil war in the Balkans. Since the importance of stability has always been talked about in the Balkans, it is very difficult to understand why Peter Sizzardo takes the opposite view.

At the same time, it is significant that Victor Orban unexpectedly traveled to Bosnia on November 6, where he met his well-known Russian friend Milorad Thodik. Serbian politicians have recently cited the Hungarian prime minister as an important ally because independent Europe relies on local resources. From the set It turns out. Moreover, on the basis of these, the Hungarian government pledged 100 million euros in “economic development support” to the Bosnian Serbian government.

Elections will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina next year. An expert from independent Europe believes the money will be used to influence elections. Svetlana Senik thinks of this deal, and promises something in return for Milorad Dodik Orban, which has not yet been revealed.