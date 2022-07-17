July 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Updating Google Maps can help you save more money and the planet

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
Updating Google Maps can help you save more money and the planet

Google Maps Currently striving to offer the fastest route to your destination. Although, it appears that the most energy-efficient route will be offered to drivers as well, depending on the type of vehicle they own.

This feature could allow, for example, more parked traffic in a hybrid or electric car, but would prefer to include more highway cruising if the car uses internal combustion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Intel sets low expectations for its GPUs

10 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

2022 NVIDIA’s Next Generation Faster Graphics Card, Upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, Gets Support in AIDA64

18 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Here’s the cost for a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday News Summary

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

What is bitcoin whale watching and how to track bitcoin whale?

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Love’ On Her Birthday Like This

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

How to see comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS)

1 hour ago Izer