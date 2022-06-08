Update on IBM’s business operations in Russia

The following message was shared with IBMers around the world from Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna, on May 30.

On March 7th, I informed you of our decision to suspend IBM’s business operations in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Our focus for months has been taking care of the safety and security of IBMers and their families in affected areas.

We have chosen to suspend operations so that we can evaluate long-term options while continuing to pay and provide for our employees in Russia. As the consequences of the war continue to mount and uncertainty grows about its long-term repercussions, we have now made the decision to implement an orderly liquidation of IBM’s business in Russia. We see this step as right and necessary, and a natural next step after our business has been suspended.

This process will start today and will lead to the dismissal of our local workforce. Our colleagues in Russia have endured months of stress and uncertainty, through no fault of their own. We understand that this is difficult news, and I want to assure them that IBM will continue to stand by them and take all reasonable steps to provide support and make their transition as orderly as possible.

I also want to thank IBMers everywhere for everything they have done to help our company, our customers, and our communities get through this crisis. Your spirit and generosity have made a difference, and you don’t need to look for other clues than the nearly $2 million in donations made to the International Red Cross thanks to your individual gifts.

We remain united in the hope of ending this war and restoring peace.



Thank you,

Arvind