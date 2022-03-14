Update: Morris & Essex Line & Gladstone Branch Service Information – Effective Monday, March 14, 2022 | New Jersey Transit | New Jersey Transit Company

Update : Limited service between South Orange, New York and Hoboken will continue; The Gladstone branch is still suspended.

Beginning Monday, March 14, Morris & Essex Line (M&E) will continue to operate limited service on Revised schedule Between South Orange and the station between New York and Hoboken. The Gladstone branch will remain suspended until further notice.

NJ TRANSIT crews continue to work around the clock to install temporary poles and new overhead wires near Maplewood after strong winds last Monday. Installation is nearing completion, however, due to inclement weather this weekend, a fallen tree caused additional damage to overhead wires along part of the rail line near Mountain Station.

Service details starting Monday, March 14:

The mutual honors will continue to be valid for customers of Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch in Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT and private buses. The Montclair-Boonton line will continue to provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

Morris and Essex line:

here . The limited service will continue to operate on an adjusted schedule from South Orange to both Penn Station New York and Hoboken. Modified tables are available

Customer Service Ambassadors will be available at South Orange, Summit and Newark Broad Street stations to assist customers.

here. Customers at stations between Hackettstown and Denville must use Montclair-Boonton Line trains and should refer to Montclair-Boonton timetables. The enhanced service will operate on the Montclair Pontoon line. Enhanced Montclair-Boonton line schedules are available

Gladstone Branch: The service remains suspended until further notice.

Sunday March 13:

For the remainder of the service day on Sunday, March 13, the revised weekend service will continue to operate at M&E with transfers to Montclair-Boonton Line trains available on Newark Broad Street for customers heading to Hoboken. The Gladstone branch will remain suspended until further notice. Adjusted weekend schedules are available for monitoring and evaluation here. On the Montclair-Bonton line, pA weekend service will operate for example, originating and ending on Bay Street in Montclair. click here For the usual weekend schedule.

Please allow additional travel time.

We appreciate your patience during this temporary edit.

Customers are encouraged to watch Travel alerts and advicesign for Transit AlertsDownload NJ TRANSIT . App And follow the M&E Line account on Twitter (NJTRANSIT_ME) for the latest service information.

For more information and language assistance, please call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at (973) 275-5555 between 8:30 AM and 5 PM daily.