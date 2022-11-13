Update: BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN win the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Updated Nov 14 KST:

SEVENTEEN has now won Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards!

Congratulations to seventeen!

Original article:

BTSAnd the pink blackAnd the short message They all took home accolades at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs)!

On November 13 local time, MTV held its annual European Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany.

BTS won Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop awards, and they both won them too last year at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK won the Best Metaverse Performance Award (for the in-game PUBG Mobile party “The Virtual”). The group is also still running Best videowhich has not yet been granted.

Finally, TXT won the award for Best Asian Act of the Year.

Congratulations to all three artists!