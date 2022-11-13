Update: BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN win the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Updated Nov 14 KST:
SEVENTEEN has now won Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards!
#Seventeen (Laugh) its yours #MTVEMA Best new artist pic.twitter.com/E4iWMhj7or
– MTV News (@MTVNEWS) November 13, 2022
Congratulations to seventeen!
Original article:
BTSAnd the pink blackAnd the short message They all took home accolades at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs)!
On November 13 local time, MTV held its annual European Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany.
BTS won Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop awards, and they both won them too last year at the 2021 MTV EMAs.
The #MTVEMA For the biggest fans go to Tweet embed! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/5y3G5Jm8Nl
– MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK won the Best Metaverse Performance Award (for the in-game PUBG Mobile party “The Virtual”). The group is also still running Best videowhich has not yet been granted.
The best Metaverse performance goes to Tweet embed!! 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/BHOWcckulg
– MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Finally, TXT won the award for Best Asian Act of the Year.
Congratulations to Korea Tweet embed2022 #MTVEMA Asia’s best law! pic.twitter.com/5NlGFjhndj
– MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Congratulations to all three artists!
How does this article make you feel?
More Stories
SNL: Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump in a monologue
Dave Chappelle SNL Monologue shrugs off anti-trans scandal, makes fun of Kanye
Julian, son of John Lennon, bumps into fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney at the airport