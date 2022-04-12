Unlimited Google Photos Backup is back for T-Mobile only

A little over a year ago, Google and T-Mobile (in the US) were announce They have been working together on Pixel, RCS, and YouTube TV. Google One is also part of the partnership and soon T-Mobile customers will be able to pay $15 per month for unlimited Google Photos backup.

Currently, T-Mobile customers can choose from a Google One 500GB Storage Plan (Another exclusive tier announced in October) for $5 per month or the standard 2TB for $10.

They’ll soon have access to a 2TB option, which can be used in Gmail and Google Drive, which adds an “unlimited Google Photos” backup for photos and videos.

The ability to “storage an unlimited number of full-resolution photos and videos” is reserved for “the primary account holder only,” but the 2TB can be shared with up to five additional people.

Meanwhile, you will get other Google One privileges like phone backup/restore, advanced Google Photos Editing toolsand Google One VPN (Android/iOS) and access to extended trials of YouTube Premium, Stadia, etc.

The original Pixel show from 2016″Unlimited Storage Forever. With the Pixel 2 and 3, Google has started implementing a three-year expiration date for this feature. This is also restricted to compressed — but still unlimited — quality starting with the Pixel 3a in May 2019. By November 2020, with the Pixel 4a 5G and 5 , Google has completely ended the unlimited feature of Future Pixel phones.

This comes in Google Photos format June 2021 End unlimited backups at this low quality. All new photo and video uploads count toward the 15GB of free storage included with each Google account. The company cited “increasing demand for storage” as responsible for this change, and encouraged people to upgrade to google one Additional storage and other benefits.

The new Google One category will be “2TB + Unlimited Google Photos” Available at April 26 for T-Mobile customers. Google had nothing to share today about extending access to this unlimited Google Photos tier.

9to5Google’s Take

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile is supposed to support the new storage layer in one way or another as part of the broader partnership. As such, internally, it’s very likely that pricing this new feature won’t be just an extra $5 for Google.

After a storage change last year, a lot of people are frankly surprised that Google is bringing back unlimited backups. In the grand scheme, the extra $5 is perfectly reasonable, although switching carriers for it increases the adoption barrier.

More on Google One:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: