Super Nintendo World in Los Angeles picture : Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a classic theological question: Could Bowser (the Koopa King) create a theme park ride so tethered that even he couldn’t ride it?

The aforementioned question is taking center stage for a lot of Nintendo fans this week, with a new one Upcoming reports Mario Kart Ride, buggy challenge – The main drag (and only the actual ride) is set to be at Universal Studio’s new Super Nintendo World – You will just accommodate Riders 40 inches or smaller. This is it To all of our colleagues Kotakuwhich reported on a number of people raising issues online this week about Universal’s decision to impose size limits.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD OPENS EARLY 2023

An import from the Japanese version of Super Mario Land, Bowser’s Challenge is what’s known as a “dark ride,” one of those space-saving arrangements that lack thrills. You are strapped into a car and then swerved on a track in front of a combination of 3D screens and actual live elements. (In this case, lifted from Nintendo’s beloved Mario Kart privilege.) As such, it’s not entirely clear Why Such tight restrictions are imposed on size; Sure, it looks like some workaround could be used. (Disney, for one, tends to use hinged seats and bars for this sort of thing, which accommodate a variety of body types.)

The 40-inch waist circumference requirement is fairly standard for Universal Studios, as it also applies to dark Rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and The Mummy’s Revenge: The Ride. From personal experience, this 6 ‘, 4″, 290- fairy writer will Note that there he Some wiggle room on these requirements when you’re already in the park —but also that the process of forcing yourself into those seats (or using the test seat provided, as with Mario Kart) can be uncomfortable and awkward. More importantly, it all seems completely unnecessary: t There’s no reason Universal couldn’t update its sheer reach in games to allow a more diverse group of riders to enjoy the fun of Super Nintendo Land, especially since the opening of the new area has drawn renewed interest and interest in the park.