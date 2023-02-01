Universal Studios’ new Mario Kart ride is tearing up rules restricting plus-sized visitors

Super Nintendo World debuted in Universal Studios Hollywood This month with its soft opening, players and tourists alike have been racing to see what the park has to offer and getting in line to test out the much-anticipated Mario Kart ride.

Featuring slow-moving buggies painted in different colors, the augmented reality experience that puts riders inside Bowser’s castle was destined to be a hit among Mario fans everywhere, but one detail about the ride is getting some people’s skin.

“Nothing but great things to say about Super Nintendo World except for the following: The body size limits in Mario Kart are absolutely ridiculous. I’ve never had a problem with a ride in my entire life, and I can relate to this one. Absolutely ridiculous,” the influencer wrote. Rocco Bot, criticizing the cramped ride seats on Twitter.

Super Nintendo World opens in February with Mario Kart Interactive

One of the ride’s critics, a Twitter user named Anna, wrote, “Can we discuss how I wouldn’t have been able to fit Mario Kart? Lee @UniStudios? It’s such a dark ride.”

“You can’t ride Mario Kart who wouldn’t even be allowed to ride Bowser and DK. Stupid,” wrote a third user named Zaha.

Post-air host Matt Mazzani addressed the topic on Twitter as well, writing, “Trust me when I say ‘losing a little weight’ isn’t a new proposition. Universal has a history now of releasing new rides (Harry Potter, Life of Pets, and now Mario Kart) Where they don’t accommodate big people and yet they will take the price of full admission from us. It seems immoral.”

TikToker David Vaughn gave his followers an alert about size restrictions on the video-sharing platform, saying. Unfortunately, the new Mario Kart Bowser Challenge comes with a warning that guests with a waist circumference of at least 40 inches or more may not be accommodated on the ride.

Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Orlando, too

“Although there is a test bench at the entrance to the attraction, it is disappointing that the parks are still creating family-friendly attractions that are not accessible to many of their guests.”

As Videophone reported, the Universal Studios website says a “test seat” is available at the entrance so visitors can test if their size will fit on the actual ride.

This ride uses safety restrictions that may prevent some guests from boarding due to… Body shape and size, “said in the instructions.” Guests with a waistline of 40″ or more may not be accommodated on the ride and are strongly encouraged to attempt the test seat available at the entrance to the attraction to ensure they can ride.”

Nintendo’s Super World in Japan Will Let You Become One of the Characters, According to Universal Studios Japan

CDC Statistics This figure turns out to be problematic for ride-goers, however, noting that the average American male narrowly exceeds the 40″ limit and has a 40.5″ waist circumference while the average woman has a 38.7″ waist circumference, leaving people to ask if the requirement It is very restrictive as some claim.

As some of the tweets mentioned, Universal Studios has come under fire for having the same ocean issue with other rides in the past, including the popular ones.Harry Potter” ride.

Super Nintendo World offers more than just Mario Kart, including cool Mario-themed stops, a store full of Super Mario merchandise, opportunities to meet and greet with your favorite Nintendo characters and a Toadstool Café where visitors can enjoy Nintendo-themed foods.

The grand opening of the park is expected to take place on February 17.