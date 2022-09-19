Unfortunately, this is his Rule II. Elizabeth loved her dogs

It seems so II. Elizabeth With his death, the reign of corgis at Buckingham Palace has come to an end! Now is their place III. Charles His favorite breed, the Jack Russell terrier, took over, and corgis were practically banished from the palace. No one else has said anything about this in the riposte Csaba L. PéterfiHe breeds corgis.

Photo: PA / Northfoto

“II. Elizabeth’s four dogs, two of them corgis adopted by Sarah Ferguson, left the palace, ending a very important era in the life of the British royal family. Carolyn loves Jack Russell terriers, and you can tell they took it.” – Csaba began Ripost, he also told how the great love between the queen and the corgis began.

Well, for that we have to go back to 1933, when Elizabeth She is only a 6-7 year old girl. It was then that he received his first from his father. Dookie Named Corgi. There’s no going back from here!

“Dookie is still a family dog, Erzebet was 18 when she got her first corgi, Susan, in 1944. All the corgis living in the yard are her offspring. Corgis are dogs with a very strong personality, as they say, a master’s dog. They accept someone as their leader, listen to them, They want to make everybody else look a bit stupid, so you have to deal with them very hard.”

Photo: Riposte

Despite all these qualities, the popularity of Kargis has risen thanks to Rani. But it appeared two years ago The Queen’s dog A fairy tale film respectively crown Hugely successful series and thousands of internet videos have helped a lot in the rise of corgis. But not only their popularity but also their prices have gone up and it is believed that this fate awaits now. For Jack Russell Terriers too.