October 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Underdog Padres takes Game 3 of the NLDS, leading the Dodgers 2-1

Emet 20 mins ago 3 min read
San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres Trent Gresham (2) celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting home during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NL Major League Baseball Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The San Diego Padres He won 89 games this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a franchise record of 111 wins.

None of that mattered on Friday night, as San Diego won 2-1 and took the lead in NLDS.

Padres made the most of his first home post-season game in 16 years, beating the Dodgers 2-1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Diego Padres Trent Gresham (2) celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting home during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NL Major League Baseball Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego.

San Diego Padres Trent Gresham (2) celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting home during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NL Major League Baseball Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Padres started early with RBI solo to center field by Jake Cronenworth to bring Juan Soto home. The hit put San Diego 1-0 at the bottom of the first half.

A long ball from Trent Gresham at the bottom of the fourth inning lifted Padres’ lead to 2-0. The dodgers in the next frame answered with a sacrifice from the previous AL MVP Mookie Betts.

Blake Snell went 5 1/3 innings, hitting 6 all the way to earn the win.

Meanwhile, Tony Gonsulin has not passed the second Dodgers player. Gonsolin has only appeared once in the past six weeks. The team was betting on how Gonsolin would display during a simulation game, but that didn’t translate into Friday night’s excitement.

See also  Kia MVP Ladder: How will the addition of James Harden affect Joel Embiid in racing?

He was knocked out of the game and Los Angeles trailed 1-0.

Gonsulin was comforted by Andrew Heaney who played all three roles.

PADRES ‘YU DARVISH ON FOREIGN MATERIAL SCREENES: ‘Touch Mywhere’

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Blake Snell No. 4 of the San Diego Padres hands down a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second half of Game Three of the National League Series at Petco Park on October 14, 2022 in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 14: Blake Snell No. 4 of the San Diego Padres hands down a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second half of Game Three of the National League Series at Petco Park on October 14, 2022 in San Diego, California.
(Photo by Harry He/Getty Images)

The Padres took over the game 2 Cross home runs from NL MVP candidate Manny Machado and Cronworth.

Machado fired his home early in the game off Clayton Kershaw, while Team Cronworth was away from Blake Trainin. Homer put the Padres ahead 5-3 and tied the series 1-1.

Velez, Aaron Nola dominates the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS; Philadelphia takes charge of 2-1 . series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts after he scores two goals during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NL Major League Baseball Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy reacts after he scores two goals during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NL Major League Baseball Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Closest Padres Josh Hader beat the last hitters of the Dodgers by two strokes to end Game Three.

Coming to the NLDS, Dodgers leads the series for season 15-6. The Padres can grab the series and advance to the NLCS if they win Game 4 on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

Joe Musgrove will take the hill to San Diego on Saturday night. Left-handed Dodgers Tyler Anderson will start with the Dodgers.

See also  Camaro Usman and Leon Edwards on the money

The first pitch is set for 9:37 p.m. ET at Petco Park.

Schantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Padres led Dodgers into crucial NLDS 3 game after pushing Phillies Braves over the edge

8 hours ago Emet
1 min read

Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 behind Giancarlo Stanton, Amed Rosario Homers

16 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Mane Machado continues to lead the success of Padres

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

4 min read

Wall Street Bank Earnings Fall As Economic Clouds Approach, Some Beat Expectations

5 mins ago Izer
2 min read

BTS Shares Her Thoughts Ahead of Busan World Expo 2030 Concert

6 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Monster black hole merger proves Einstein right (again)

16 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Underdog Padres takes Game 3 of the NLDS, leading the Dodgers 2-1

20 mins ago Emet