The San Diego Padres He won 89 games this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a franchise record of 111 wins.

None of that mattered on Friday night, as San Diego won 2-1 and took the lead in NLDS.

Padres made the most of his first home post-season game in 16 years, beating the Dodgers 2-1.

The Padres started early with RBI solo to center field by Jake Cronenworth to bring Juan Soto home. The hit put San Diego 1-0 at the bottom of the first half.

A long ball from Trent Gresham at the bottom of the fourth inning lifted Padres’ lead to 2-0. The dodgers in the next frame answered with a sacrifice from the previous AL MVP Mookie Betts.

Blake Snell went 5 1/3 innings, hitting 6 all the way to earn the win.

Meanwhile, Tony Gonsulin has not passed the second Dodgers player. Gonsolin has only appeared once in the past six weeks. The team was betting on how Gonsolin would display during a simulation game, but that didn’t translate into Friday night’s excitement.

He was knocked out of the game and Los Angeles trailed 1-0.

Gonsulin was comforted by Andrew Heaney who played all three roles.

The Padres took over the game 2 Cross home runs from NL MVP candidate Manny Machado and Cronworth.

Machado fired his home early in the game off Clayton Kershaw, while Team Cronworth was away from Blake Trainin. Homer put the Padres ahead 5-3 and tied the series 1-1.

Closest Padres Josh Hader beat the last hitters of the Dodgers by two strokes to end Game Three.

Coming to the NLDS, Dodgers leads the series for season 15-6. The Padres can grab the series and advance to the NLCS if they win Game 4 on Saturday.

Joe Musgrove will take the hill to San Diego on Saturday night. Left-handed Dodgers Tyler Anderson will start with the Dodgers.

The first pitch is set for 9:37 p.m. ET at Petco Park.