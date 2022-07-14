Uncover secret hack to win arcade claw machines

Not all heroes wear capes, like this guy who can help you take control of the claw machine.

Brandon’s TikToker app has gone viral for a hack that shows players how to guarantee victory in claw – a favorite arcade game of many.

15 seconds for him A video that reveals a very simple trick To win every time, it has been watched more than 10.4 million times.

“You lied your whole life – the secret of the claw machine,” Brandon declared in the video.

According to the arcade fanatic, first center the claw over the toy, then press the button to release the claw. But the trick comes right after that: make sure to press again to tighten and secure the soft toy.

TikToker says he knows the secret of the popular arcade game. Tweet embed

“Send this to your friend and they should take you to the gym and win your check,” he added in the comments.

The avid gamer swears he has a hack for these games. Tweet embed

TikToker said you need to press the button twice, but not all users agree. Tweet embed

Some users couldn’t believe they had no idea this hack even existed, vowing to give it a try the next time they find themselves in an arcade.

One user commented in disbelief: “All these years I’ve been losing all this time.”

Another stated: “I’m near a hallway trying it.”

Others said they never succeeded in using the trick.

“This doesn’t work all the time; one user complained that I’ve never won an award doing this so I’m probably doing it wrong.

Another agreed: “I actually did this and the result was na-ah.” “You can double click on their claw machines.”

Others say it depends on the condition of the machine.

One user wrote: “I’ve worked in an arcade before, the claw only shrinks when the machine is in profit.”

“Lies. I program these machines as part of my job,” another agreed.