Uncharted will be streamed on Netflix in July

Unknownthe movie where Tom Holland Recreated some of the iconic scenes of the PlayStation seriescoming to Netflix on July 15 for US customers, to me What’s on Netflix. While it seems that many people have already seen the movie (it is said to have been made More than 400 million dollars During his theatrical run), this will be his first broadcast appearance.

If you are trying to decide whether to add it to your summer watch list, I highly recommend it Read my excellent colleague’s review Let’s see how it holds up as a movie (Spoiler: Around as well as Old Buildings Nathan Drake always destroy). I’ll add that too, as a long time Unknown Like, I certainly didn’t feel important to the series, but my wife and friend who’d never played any of the games thoroughly enjoyed it. Mileage may vary, that’s what I’m saying.

Netflix will be the home of many Sony movies

Unknown Making its way to Netflix thanks Sony Pictures deal made with streaming service last year. Netflix lost the chance to debut a number of theatrical releases after Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. All told that the films they produced would debut on their streaming services (Disney Plus, Peacock, and HBO Max, respectively.) Sony was one of the major remaining film companies, and agreed to move many of its films to the platform after their theatrical release. The deal also includes Morbiusthe film that failed at the box office and was returned to theaters by relentless remembrance Just to mess up again. I’m sure Netflix is ​​very excited about it being such a long time (because She doesn’t have enough problems to deal with Immediately).

Although the deal and UnknownWith its imminent arrival, Netflix will no longer be the exclusive home for a list of upcoming movies and shows based on PlayStation properties. While Sony is working on a file Horizon Zero Dawn Show with NetflixAnd the twisted metaladaptation will be on the peacockAnd the the last of us he is Coming to HBO.