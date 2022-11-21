UN stresses need to protect Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant: Live Russo-Ukrainian War Updates

In the aftermath of a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnitsa, Ukraine, in July. attributed to him… Ephraim Lukatsky / Associated Press

At least 437 children are among more than 8,300 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February, Ukraine’s attorney general said on Saturday, in a grim new reckoning of the war’s toll.

In addition to the death toll, more than 11,000 civilians have been wounded in the conflict, said Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor. But he added that the real numbers are likely to be much higher, in part because authorities in the capital, Kyiv, do not have access to data on areas in the south and east of the country that have been occupied by Russian forces.

In a report published on November 14, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said 408 children were among the 6,557 people killed since the invasion began and another 750 were among the 10,074 wounded, though it also said the real numbers were “certainly higher.” ” that it data It showed that March was the bloodiest month in the conflict.

Russian missiles fired from artillery positions close to the front lines or at longer ranges at towns and cities caused the bulk of the civilian casualties. Children have also been among the victims of some of the worst massacres of civilians in the conflict, including a missile strike on a railway platform in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region in April, in which more than 50 people were killed, and an attack on civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia region in September when at least 30 people died. In both cases, civilians were trying to flee the fighting.

In one of the most poignant casualties of the war, Lisa Dmitrieva, a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome, died. Shrapnel wounds This past July, after a missile hit a shopping center in the city of Vinnytsia, in central Ukraine. Pictures of her pink and black carriage were lying in the street Shared all over the world.

The Ukrainian government has made strenuous efforts to document crimes committed since the start of the Russian invasion, with the aim of bringing lawsuits. In total, the Ukrainian authorities recorded 45,000 war crimes, Mr Kostin said.

He added that 216 people were notified on suspicion of involvement in war crimes, including 17 Russian prisoners of war.

plate of Legal experts The UN, appointed by the United Nations, said in September that Russian soldiers had committed war crimes in Ukraine and children had been raped and tortured.

In addition to the missile strikes, Ukrainian authorities have uncovered a series of atrocities in areas — such as Buka, a suburb north of the capital Kyiv; Izium in the Kharkiv region; And recently. The city of Kherson – from which the Russian forces were forced to withdraw. Some of the victims were children.

Authorities have uncovered detention centers in Kherson for teenagers and said the youths appear to have been tortured, according to the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

There was a separate area where the teens were kept. We are now determining their ages. “People are witnessing that some boys look as young as 14,” Lubinets said in a Facebook post on Friday, adding that authorities believe this is the first time such a practice has been exposed.

Thousands of schools were Consists With Russian bombs and missiles, with hundreds destroyed. In an example of the misuse of children’s facilities, Ole Sinhopov, head of the regional administration in Kharkiv, said on Telegram on Friday that Russian forces had laid mines in beds in kindergartens in the region. The claim cannot be independently verified.