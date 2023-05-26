May 26, 2023

ULA cancels critical Vulcan Centaur rocket launch pad test due to engine ignition delay

May 26, 2023

United Launch Alliance canceled the first-ever engine test of its new Vulcan Centaur rocket at the launch pad in Florida on Thursday (May 25) due to a technical problem with the booster.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket’s engine test, called a ready-to-fly launch, was scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. But two hours before the test, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced that it would back down.

