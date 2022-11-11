Ukrainians Suspect a Trap as Russia Suffers Worst Defeat in Modern History – Friday Our War News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Kyiv on Friday that a Russian missile strike hit apartments in Mykolaiv, killing and wounding several people.

He added: The rescue operation is going on.

According to Zelensky, the attack was a Russian “cynical response of the terrorist state” to Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

Vitaly Kim, governor of Mykolayiv County, wrote in a telegram: Two people were killed and two were injured in the attack on the five-story building. Kim also posted a photo of the destruction.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Szenkevics, has already registered six deaths on Telegram.

Meanwhile, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, Ukrainian forces continued to advance in the area, Ukrainian civil servants said. At the same time, their progress is hampered by the danger of mines.

In his traditional evening video message on Thursday, Zelensky warned Russia to be cautious about withdrawing from Kherson.

“The enemy does not distribute gifts or make goodwill gestures,” he warned. Therefore, he added, Ukraine’s military is “advancing very carefully, without emotions, taking unnecessary risks.”

The goal is to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine from occupation and keep losses as low as possible, the Kyiv leader said.

An extensive Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson County has been underway for several weeks. The region is strategically important for Moscow, as it is the only point on the Black Sea from which it can launch an offensive towards Mykolayiv County and Odessa, and is also home to the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, which supplies the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. with drinking water. (MTI)