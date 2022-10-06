Ukrainians recapture another village – they may actually have blown up a gas pipeline

October 6, 2022 at 7:59 pm
The 225th day of the Russian-Ukrainian war was full of events – we have selected some of them in our evening news summary.
- US President Joe Biden has not ruled out holding talks at the G20 summit in Asia, scheduled for next month “We’ll see,” Biden said — with Russian President Vladimir Putin. So far, none of the presidents’ travel plans have been confirmed, so it is not certain that Putin will be at the meeting.
- Based on an on-site investigation, Swedish authorities have evidence of explosions On the North Stream cables, the country’s National Economic Office noted severe vandalism and severe damage. Sweden’s Attorney General Mats Ljungqvist said several pieces of evidence found at the scene were seized. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday drew attention to the fact that the Russian side was not included in the investigation, adding: “The investigation into the Russian-owned pipeline cannot be considered credible without the participation of the Russian side.”
- Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Hregivka from Russian occupation In Luhansk County – in the Donets Basin – the region’s governor, Szerhij Hajdaj, announced on Facebook. Hregivka was released. Fierce battles continue for other settlements in the Luhansk region, the governor wrote in his post. According to his words, Russians have fled from Kharkiv County and Liman City in Donetsk County to Luhansk Region, so it will be very difficult to evict them from there.
- The Council, which unites the governments of EU member states, adopted a new set of economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday. In response to the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson districts in eastern Ukraine, the Brussels organization announced. On trade, the European Union has extended its ban on imports of steel products from Russia. Additional import restrictions apply to products such as pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics and cosmetics, and gems and precious metals used in the jewelry industry, which provide significant revenue for Russia.
- A further thirty individuals and seven organizations were added to the EU’s sanctions listThe order calls them pro-war “propaganda artists”, including singers Yulia Chicherina and Nikolai Rastorguev.
- Since early October, Ukrainian armed forces have liberated more than 400 square kilometers of territory in the southern Kherson region. From the Russian occupation – said Natalija Humenyuk, head of the Press Center of the Southern Ukraine Operational Command. Brigadier General Oleksiy Khromov, head of the Operations Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff, announced at his press conference that Ukrainian forces had liberated 29 settlements in Kherson County over the past five days.
- Head of Journalism Centre The Russians, mobilized since September 21, already appeared on the southern front. “Yes, there are already signs of new mobilization, but they do not appear to be new forces. They are not well made, they act as cannon fodder,” he said.
- Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington wrote in their latest analysis – cited by the Ukrainian Pravda news portal – that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv County has not yet reached its peak in strength and is now moving towards it. Luhansk region.
- Seven Russian rockets hit a residential building in Zaporizhia, according to city officials Thursday morning. The first news reports were two dead, but this has been increased to three.
- United States Agency for International Development (USAID) President Samantha Power arrives in KyivAnd USAID announced it will help Ukraine prepare for winter with $55 million.
(GuardianMTI)
Would HUF 1.5 million be good?
Based on Bank360.hu and Mfor’s calculator, if you need HUF 1.5 million for 60 months, you can count on the following initial repayments until the APR ceiling is reached: Raiffeisen Bank A personal loan with installments of HUF 30,379 can be yours. The At Erste Bank HUF 32,831, a In cedelum And installment is HUF 33,556. Are you looking for a different loan? With this With a calculator You can compare the offers of banks.
More Stories
Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief
You need a charger like this to keep your phone healthy for a long time
Extreme scenes of the Kherson advance: Ukrainians charge with death-defying courage