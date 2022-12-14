Ukrainians may get a new wonder weapon, infamous Wagner mercenary group suffers significant losses – Wednesday Our War News

No one has proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine and the topic is not on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Peskov declined to comment on press reports that Washington may supply Kiev with Patriot missile defense systems.

“These are all media reports. Media reports are unreliable these days, so we are waiting for some official information to emerge,” the spokesperson said.

As he said, there is agreement in the Kremlin that these systems will immediately become legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces. He announced that the head of state would meet with the leaders of the new Russian regions – territories annexed from Ukraine – before the end of the year.

Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, he said Putin would meet with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit later this year. A tripartite meeting is also underway.

Peskov said Putin will deliver his speech to both houses of parliament next year. In writing, he denied that this was likely to happen. He said: The President is not planning to participate in the hockey match at Red Square this year as well.

(MTI)