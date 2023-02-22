Ukrainians love Leopard 2 tanks

Infinity War? The Russian-Ukrainian war has been going on for a year: what are the chances now? We will organize our next online club for our signature subscribers on this topic. Our guests are security policy expert Jójárt Krisztián and Associate Professor Ferenc Kaiser.

According to the paper, Ukrainian soldiers are now trained in Münster to use Panther 2s: operators learn how to use the armored vehicles first in simulators and then in real tanks.

“It’s like the difference between a Mercedes and a Zizhuly,” a 57-year-old Ukrainian soldier, who previously mainly used Ukraine’s Soviet tanks, told the newspaper.

Another soldier trained to use mortar infantry fighting vehicles said that armored vehicles “have a similar logic,” not even interpreters are always needed to understand which control device does what.

The newspaper also writes that Ukrainian players train six days a week, in 12-hour shifts.

“They are highly motivated and absorbing knowledge. They know they will be at the front in five weeks,” a German lieutenant colonel told the newspaper about the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian tank drivers are expected to be sent forward again at the end of March.