Ukrainians cross Dnieper, but weather still favors Moscow – our war news on Monday

Switzerland’s ambassador to Germany, Paul Seger, on Monday stood up for the neutrality of the Swiss constitution, which prohibits the Alpine nation from sending arms to war-torn Ukraine.

The ambassador told the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine about the arms exports that he was surprised by the amount of criticism heaped on them.

In Switzerland Because of historical traditions of neutrality The law prohibits the export of weapons to conflict zones. The law also states that buyers of Swiss-made ammunition cannot resell it to third parties in war.

Neutrality is an important part of the Swiss identity. There is a perception that Switzerland will be complicit if Putin wins the war. However, 12,000 rounds of ammunition cannot decide the battle or have a significant impact

Shekar said in an interview published in a German newspaper on Monday.

Swiss Federal President Alain Perset made the confirmation in his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday. Switzerland is not yet ready to provide military support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.Or presumably not.

However, Bersett pointed it out Your country supports Ukraine in all other ways, Provides humanitarian aid, joins EU sanctions against Russia and freezes 7.5 billion francs worth of Russian assets.

(MTI)