Ukrainians cheer the New Year as Russian drones take off from the sky

KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE PROVINCE FRONT LINE, UKRAINE, JANUARY 1 (Reuters) – Ukrainians cheered from their balconies as Russian missiles and drones bombed from the sky in the early hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilians. Targets across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command said it destroyed 45 Iranian-made drones overnight – 32 of them on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday. This comes in addition to 31 missile attacks and 12 air strikes across the country in the past 24 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled no complacency in his attack on Ukraine, in a bleak, defiant New Year’s speech belied by a message of gratitude and optimistic unity from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As sirens sounded in Kyiv, some people shouted from their balconies, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that shrapnel from the late-night attack caused minor damage in the center of the capital, and initial reports indicate no casualties or casualties. Attacks earlier on Saturday targeted residential buildings and a hotel in the capital, killing at least one person and wounding more than 20.

“Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin doesn’t seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron,” US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Twitter.

On the front line of the eastern Donetsk province in Urkyn, the troops celebrated the New Year. Private Pavlo Prizhodsky, 27, played a song on the guitar that he wrote at the front after 12 of his comrades were killed in one night.

“It is sad that instead of meeting friends, celebrating and giving gifts to each other, people had to seek shelter and killed each other,” he told Reuters. “It is a great tragedy. It is a great tragedy that can never be forgiven. That is why the New Year is sad.”

In a nearby trench on the front line, Private Oleh Zhrodsky, 49, said he signed up as a volunteer after his son was called up to fight as a reservist. His son was now in a hospital in the southern city of Dnipro, fighting for his life with a brain injury, while his father ran the front.

“It’s very difficult right now,” he said, holding back his tears.

‘a happy new year’

Andrii Nebytov, Kyiv’s chief of police, posted a photo on his Telegram messaging app, showing what was described as a piece of a drone used in an attack on the capital, with a handwritten banner in Russian saying “Happy New Year”. .

“This wreckage is not at the front, where fierce battles are taking place,” Nepetov said. “This is here, on sports grounds, where children play.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had targeted production, storage and launch sites of Ukrainian drones with long-range missiles on New Year’s Eve.

[1/11] Women light Bengal fires next to a Christmas tree during a celebration on New Year’s Eve before curfew, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in front of Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Valentin Ogerenko

Russia has razed Ukrainian cities and killed thousands of civilians since Putin ordered his invasion in February, claiming that Ukraine is an artificial state whose pro-Western stance threatens Russia’s security. Moscow has since claimed to have annexed about a fifth of Ukraine.

Ukraine responded with Western military support, driving Russian forces from more than half of the territory it had captured. In recent weeks, the front lines have been largely static, with thousands of soldiers killed in intense trench warfare as Moscow defends its hold on captured territory.

Since October, Russia has launched mass missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, throwing cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at reducing Ukraine’s ability to fight back; Kyiv says it has no military purpose and aims to harm civilians, which is a war crime.

“The main thing is the fate of Russia,” Putin said with a stern face in his New Year’s Eve speech. “Defending the homeland is our sacred duty towards our ancestors and our descendants. Moral and historical righteousness is on our side.”

Zelensky gave his speech in near darkness, in front of a fluttering Ukrainian flag. He described the past year as a national awakening.

“We are told, ‘You have no other choice but to give up.’ We say, ‘We have no other choice but to win.'”

“This year it hit our hearts. We cried all the tears. We shouted all the prayers,” Zelensky said. “We are fighting and we will continue to fight. For the key word: ‘victory’.”

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said the latest air strikes destroyed infrastructure in Sumy in the northeast, Khmelnytskyi in the west, and Zaporizhia and Kherson in the southeast and south.

“Let the day be calm,” said Valentin Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region early Sunday, after reporting heavy shelling of several communities in the region overnight that left one person injured.

Grid operator Okringo said on Sunday that the past day had been “difficult” for its workers, but that the electricity situation was “under control” and emergency outages were not implemented.

On the other hand, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia bordering Ukraine, said that the nightly bombing on the outskirts of the town of Chebykino damaged houses, but there were no casualties.

Russian media has also reported several Ukrainian attacks on Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with local officials saying at least nine people were injured.

The state RIA news agency quoted a local doctor as saying that six people were killed when a hospital in Donetsk was attacked on Saturday. The agency’s authorities in Donetsk also said one person was killed in Ukrainian shelling.

Reuters could not verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which rarely comments on attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich, Valentin Ogirienko, Dan Belichuk and Sergey Karazzi in Kyiv and Herbert Villarraga on the frontline in Donetsk Province; Writing by Peter Graf, Lydia Kelly and Dan Belichuk Editing by Kim Coghill and Frances Kerry

