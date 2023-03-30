Ukrainians also recognize Russian progress, Russian-Chinese military cooperation is increasing – our war news on Thursday

China’s attitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will be decisive in its future relationship with the European Union, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said in Brussels on Thursday.

The Chair of the Group delivered a lecture on the future of EU-China relations at the invitation of the European Policy Center and the Mercator Research Institute for China Studies in Brussels.

He drew attention to that in his speech Xi Jinping Chinese president and Vladimir Putin A meeting with the Russian president in Moscow 10 days ago, despite maintaining friendly relations with Moscow, Beijing wants to increase its influence over Russia.

In this relational system, the balance of power that favored Russia for most of the last century has now been reversed

van der Leyen said.

He also pointed out that it is China’s responsibility to contribute constructively to the promotion of a just peace mandated by Ukraine, which is based on maintaining the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to van der Leyen, China is acting more and more assertively in the world, which can be worrying.

We must soberly reassess our relationship with China, which is a factor in our future economic prosperity and national security.

– He pointed out that the EU’s relationship with Beijing has become more and more complicated due to the deliberate hardening of China’s strategic position.

As he said, the strengthening of China’s military posture, the spread of misinformation and the serious human rights violations committed against Uyghurs in Xinjiang province are cause for concern.

These escalating moves suggest that China is increasingly repressive at home and increasingly assertive abroad. Reforms and opening up have been replaced by an era of security and control, where Chinese companies must support state intelligence operations.

– he said.

According to van der Leyen, independence from China is not possible, but reducing the risks to Europe is essential. According to him, on the diplomatic front, the EU should cooperate more closely with its Western partners on global issues and strengthen the existing international order and institutions.

At the same time, Europe should continue dialogue with China on some important topics, as well as cooperation in the field of environmental protection and climate change. Economically, the EU needs to find a new balance with China and Brussels to reduce the EU’s dependence on key raw materials such as lithium and other important minerals.

– pointed out the leader of the group.

Van der Leyen said: The European Commission is proposing future measures to increase the control of export investments in certain key technologies to ensure that they do not strengthen the military or intelligence capabilities of a legitimate competitor.

Chair of the group next week Emmanuel Macron Accompanied by the French President on a diplomatic visit to Beijing.

