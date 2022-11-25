Ukrainian President Zelensky urges European unity. Russian reservists suffered heavy losses

Sitting with the group of women around a table with tea and cake, Putin said he understood that nothing could replace the loss of his son.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday with the mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, telling them that he and his country shared their pain.

“I would like you to know that I personally and the entire country’s leadership share your pain,” he said in a recorded television clip seen by Reuters.

“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son – especially for a mother. We share this pain.”

The clip did not immediately show the mothers’ response to Putin’s comments.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine this year, including some 300,000 reservists who were called up in September in a “partial” mobilization.

