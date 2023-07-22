American lives matter. Whenever a citizen of the United States is in dire straits anywhere in the world, the machinery of the Great Power is in motion and seeks to help. This image reinforces to us that if American diplomats, journalists or soldiers are arrested somewhere, the world’s press will pick up on the news and the film industry will profit more from such topics.

Those old enough and with a good memory remember the triumphant Islamic Revolution in Iran in early 1979 and the subsequent occupation of the US Embassy in Tehran. At that time, radical Islamists took embassy personnel and military personnel hostage and imprisoned fifty-two of the officers who followed. Washington immediately responded with economic sanctions, and after behind-the-scenes negotiations failed, cut diplomatic ties with Iran. As the untoward incident also damaged Jimmy Carter’s re-election chances, the president ordered a commando operation to free the hostages.

A well-prepared, well-rehearsed operation was carried out in the spring of 1980. A daring attempt with the help of helicopters failed due to an unexpected sandstorm, and Iranian television rushed to show the smoky wreckage of American helicopters. This ill-fated experiment contributed greatly to Carter’s election loss and Ronald Reagan’s victory. (The prisoners were finally released in January 1981, the day President Reagan was inaugurated.)

Such efforts to free prisoners are dangerous and often fail. The same was true of the operation in Syria in the summer of 2014, during which American commandos wanted to free their fellow citizens held captive by the Islamic State, including journalist James Foley. The helicopter operation, managed by the Pentagon at the behest of President Barack Obama, failed because intelligence had misidentified the target material because the prisoners were not being held there. In the gunfight between the commandos and the Islamist militants, several terrorists lost their lives, and then the American unit – without the released prisoners – retreated. The Islamic State later demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom for James Foley, which he did not receive, so he was executed.

A hostage rescue operation was also held in Yemen at the end of 2014. In it, the commandos, who also used the help of drones, tried to rescue an American named Luke Somers from the clutches of Al-Qaeda. During this operation, ten terrorists were shot dead, but the prisoner also lost his life as the captors shot him dead.

In the summer of 2016, when the Russians still believed in the strength of the 2014 Minsk Agreement between Ukraine and the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, they helped secure the release of an American prisoner in Syria – through their contacts there. The Putins did this at the behest of the United States, because they did not know that NATO supported the Minsk agreement from the background only to buy time for Ukraine’s war preparations. (Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already issued a statement to this effect after the outbreak of war.) Russian President Putin said that the US request was granted on humanitarian grounds. “We hope others in similar situations will do the same for our citizens,” he added. Since then, unfortunately, international relations have deteriorated and the tone has changed.

We are aware of other successful hostage rescues, and such efforts indicate that the lives of its citizens at risk are particularly important to the United States. The United States seems to be leading the way in this field, and American lives are protected more than others in similar cases. It’s worth paying attention to the glorious protection of American lives, because current President Joe Biden places so much emphasis on it. It helps Ukraine’s war against the Russians without sacrificing a single American life.

But how does the US president relate to human lives in Ukraine? Are you interested in the number of people killed in war, and are you doing anything to stop the great flow of losses? The question is poetic and we all know the answer. Ukrainian voters did not participate in the US presidential election, so they do not count from this point of view. Continued arms deliveries — most recently, sending cluster bombs to Ukraine — will only serve to prolong the war, maintain the US-friendly Zelensky regime, and lead to tens and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Ukrainian lives do not matter to the US president and the power behind him. In this regard, they are measuring with a double standard, as is the Brussels bureaucracy under them, which prefers to use this method against Hungary, which favors peace and normalcy.

The author is a writer and journalist