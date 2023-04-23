Ukrainian General Sár was able to slow down the Russian advance

Victory in war does not depend on weapons and soldiers alone. It is influenced by many factors including combat morale, intelligence, economic background or the wisdom of the political leadership. However, there is one factor that no strong army or great power can influence, and that is the weather. Apart from the fact that the defense-offensive is now taking place in reinforced positions, the fact that the Russian-Ukrainian war fronts have stalled for so long can largely be attributed to the weather.

During last summer’s Kharkiv offensive, the Ukrainian army managed to advance 20 kilometers in a single day, requiring a spectacular collapse of the Russians in the area. Now,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​gates​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​On the eastern battlefield, if the Russian regular army and the mercenaries of the Wagner group can advance 1-2 kilometers a day, then the Ukrainians take back these areas again and again with a counterattack, and hundreds of people die. Meanwhile.

Earlier in the week, 12-15 degrees were measured during the day in Bahmut, the center of clashes between Russians and Ukrainians. Now the weather is warming up there tooBut the Meteorological Department has said that there will be more rain. This early spring weather in Ukraine will cause incredibly difficult terrain conditions in non-urban areas. The ground, which was previously submerged, then frozen, and now thawed, turns into a deep sea of ​​mud, which not only soldiers, but also military transport vehicles and tanks specially designed for difficult terrains cannot move.

Rasputika: This is the name of the time when fields and unpaved roads turn into seas of mud in autumn and spring in Ukraine, Belarus and part of Russia, some of which still exist in Ukrainian villages.

A Ukrainian van tries to cross a wet street in a village near Bahmut on March 9, 2023 – Picture: Aris Messinis/AFP

Rasputika (we spoke here with Russia expert Andras Raks) means “roadlessness”, but it is better to call it the mud season, because in this region this characteristic period can even be considered a separate season.

Rasputica originates from the geographical conditions of the region. A topographic map of Ukraine shows that 70 percent of the vast country is lowland. The soil in this area is very clayey, and much of the rainfall is not carried away by mountain streams or underground aquifers, which divert water into large rivers. Thus water stagnates over vast flat areas where regular lakes form, and rainfall loosens the soil in an unusual manner.

Both Napoleon and Hitler faced the secret oriental weapon

It is well known that one of Russia’s weak points, from the military-strategic point of view of the former Soviet Union, is that you can go from Poland to Moscow through a large plain, where there are few natural obstacles. Although the mountains may not protect the Russian capital, based on historical experience, Moscow has always had a secret weapon: the weather.

Napoleon and Hitler knew the power of General Dell well, but both had experience with General Saar. And they both got to experience what it was like when the two generals teamed up in the harsh eastern regions. The advance of Napoleon’s forces was first hampered by a snowstorm in 1812, when horses sank up to their necks in mud, carriages and artillery became stuck, and then the retreat was hampered by an early, unusual cold of minus 20-30. degrees.

The French troops retreating from Moscow in November 1812 managed to make good progress for a while in the severe winter cold, but from November 17, an unexpected relief again occurred. The ground loosened again, so that when crossing the Dnieper (Dnieper) and Beresina, the warriors and chariots slipped one after another into the water and were lost in the mud formed on the steep river bank.

Wehrmacht soldiers trying to free a stuck vehicle from the mud in the Soviet Union in 1941 – Photo: Bundesarchiv / Wikipedia

The start of Hitler’s offensive against Russia was already delayed several weeks by the unusually long Rasputika in the spring of 1941. Hence the implementation of Operation Barbarossa was postponed from 15 May to 22 June. From October 13, 1941, there was mud again, which prevented a rapid advance towards Moscow. The next blow was the winter frost which came very soon from 1st November. As a result, the roads and fields became passable again, but the soldiers of the Wehrmacht often did not receive their winter equipment in the -40 degree cold. All could play a big role in the fact that German troops did not capture the Soviet capital.

Abandoned tanks in the field

Based on all these, now meteorology plays a very important role in preparing military operations. Of course, the calculation does not always work here. After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, it expected a blitzkrieg. He planned to end military operations in a few weeks. However, due to the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians, the fighting dragged on, dissolved, and the Russian armored personnel carriers could not use the fields after a while. Armored personnel carriers were forced onto concrete roads, where they were easy targets for drones and shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles.

Although military technology has greatly improved since World War II, it seems that the good old Mutt General can still cause a lot of trouble for warring parties. There are many pictorial documents on the Internet for:

Weather can cause heavy losses. What a $200,000 anti-tank missile can’t do, the weather can: destroy a tank stuck in the mud as the crew leaves it, so it doesn’t fall into enemy hands – considering the two forces still have substantially similar Russian-Soviet military equipment. However, putting these bootlegs of battle tanks into service on the other side is not so easy. Recently, there have been several cases of explosive traps hidden in abandoned tanks. The video shows two Russian vehicles left in the mud.

Massive mud also affects the movement of cannons. So far, the strategy has been for self-propelled guns to fire quickly from a position behind the cover of forests or tree lines and move quickly before spy drones find them. However, it was not certain that the 55 ton Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer could safely perform this maneuver on sloping ground and not get stuck in the middle of the field.

When trenches are filled with ice water

Nor is it certain that weather is a soldier’s best friend is true in all cases. In winter, frozen or dry ground in summer is favorable for attack, as heavy vehicles can easily push forward in this case, while the current sea of ​​mud favors defenders in Ukraine. In theory.

However, constant rain and mud did not spare the defenders and attackers as both sides endured minus 10-20 degree cold in the trenches. Physically and mentally, when you have to endure hours and days in trenches half-filled with icy water, in slippery, sticky mud, all inclusive, it’s hard to get shot. This period makes it difficult to attend to the injured as it is very difficult for ambulances providing first aid to reach the front lines.

Andras Rocks, a staff member of the German Association for Foreign Policy (DGAP), told Telex in his latest analysis that this weather situation is also affecting the Ukrainian defenders of Pakmut very seriously. The still usable dirt roads leading into the city where supplies could be brought from many directions to the besieged settlement were very wet.

Although today’s guns are designed to test the soil in principle, mud and the small amounts of sand and gravel it contains are not good for these structures in the long run. This video shows them cleaning the dirt off their weapons after days of continuous trench warfare:

András Rácz previously told Telex that, apart from the disgusting, unimaginable mud, another factor may play a role in reducing activity in Bahmut, on the eastern side. That is, the Russians have redeployed some forces further south to capture Avkizhivka.

The clay season and the fronts standing for months favor the Ukrainians at a glance. Ukrainian soldiers will spend several weeks overseas handling German Panther and American Abrams tanks, which will be used in the planned spring offensive, to buy them time. When using these heavy tanks, the right terrain is very important: if the 34-ton, old T-72 tank struggles in the mud, the 60-ton Leopard 2A4s or Abrams M1s will be in particularly difficult conditions. .

A Ukrainian military officer sits on a truck stuck in mud in the Donetsk region on February 26, 2023 – Photo: Yan Dobronosov / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images

The weather will play a decisive role in the beginning of the counter attack. Recently leaked Pentagon documents clearly show the importance of soil quality in military planning. The Newsweek In the documents provided

“Icy Conditions Favorable for Vehicle Maneuvering”. MapIt shows when and where the ground was frozen in eastern Ukraine in February-March, the April-May mud season, and how troop mobility will improve by June after the fields dry out.

Now everyone is speculating when and where a Ukrainian counteroffensive or a major Russian attack is expected. Soils remain dry in southern Ukraine from mid-April, two weeks later in the Donetsk region, and further north in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region from mid-May. to Deutsche Welle David Helms is a retired US Air Force military meteorologist.

According to the expert, this way, when Russian tanks are stuck in the mud in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian army can launch a counterattack towards the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in the south.

According to British intelligence, although Russian online channels have now demonstrated that mud can strongly deter an expected Ukrainian attack, they are overstating its importance.

Rather, it may be part of an information operation to boost the morale of Russian soldiers. The British say the mine threat may be a more important factor than the mud in the warring parties’ maneuvers, and that surface conditions will improve in the coming weeks. However, due to the leaked Pentagon Papers, battle plans may now have to be rewritten, because soon, in addition to weather, another important factor will play a role in warfare, which we call: surprise.