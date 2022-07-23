Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian military base near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Three Russian soldiers were killed and 12 wounded when Ukrainian forces attacked a kamikaze drone at a Russian military base near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced.

According to the report, Russian military equipment was destroyed in the attack on the tent camp, including anti-aircraft guns and a vehicle with a Grad-type rocket launcher. The tent camp was also destroyed as a result of the fire which had been extinguished for a long time.

In an evening battlefield situation report, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Ukrainian soldiers had halted the advance of Russian forces in the Donetsk basin in the direction of Pakmut and Kramatorsk, and in the south of the country, in the direction of Andrizhivka and Philohorivka settlements. , and broke off their offensive operations in the Donetsk area in the direction of the villages of Wessel and Vokyane.

In its report on Friday, Europol clarified an earlier report on arms smuggling from Ukraine. As they wrote, they drew attention to the “potential danger” of this, and yet no specific cases have been recorded. “Europol is working closely with the Ukrainian authorities to reduce the threat of illegal arms sales to the EU. We fully trust them as they take new measures to track and monitor firearms,” ​​the EU body coordinating police cooperation wrote in a letter. Report.

Yevropeyshka Pravda news portal, citing the British Prime Minister’s Office, reported that Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. Johnson welcomed the signing of a deal that planned grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea. They agreed that the agreement should be fully implemented by all parties.

“I am in constant contact with Ukraine’s best friend Boris Johnson. We talked about increasing the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Great Britain and other areas of military cooperation,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter after their meeting. He added that he was confident that “the UK’s support for Ukraine remains strong and unconditional”.

US newspaper The Wall Street Journal published an interview with Zelensky on Friday. In this, the President of Ukraine said:

A permanent solution can only be achieved if Russia withdraws from all territories occupied since the beginning of the war.

Without this, he believed that an armistice would postpone the war, as it would give Russia a chance to organize its ranks.