Ukrainian armed forces are expanding with formidable firepower: they have never received so much from one of the star weapons of war.

Norway previously donated three M270 MLRS rocket launchers to Ukraine. Donation is still taking place as follows The UK will receive older Norwegian variants, so Britain can replace the M270B1 rocket launchers from its own stockpile.

We must continue to support Ukraine’s continued struggle for freedom and independence. More weapons are needed, and these systems are highly desirable capabilities for Ukraine

– Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gramm said in this regard. The defense minister added that the rocket launchers handed over last summer were a great success in the Russian-Ukrainian war, helping Ukraine attack supply routes and command centers far from the front lines.

So far, Ukraine has officially received 15 M270s (or its sub-variant)., 3 from Norway, 3 from England, 5 from Germany, 2 from Italy and 2 from France. The number has risen to 23 with the current Norwegian announcement.

The M270 MLRS was developed for the US Army in the 1980s, but was also a widespread weapon system among NATO member states. Its range is similar to the HIMARS system donated by the US to Ukraine, but its capacity is twice as large as it can fire 12 missiles at once instead of six.

Norway has also announced that it will donate three Arthur radars from its current inventory to Ukraine. These radars are used to pinpoint the location of enemy artillery.

