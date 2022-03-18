Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian missile attack

The Young Theater – a Ukrainian theater troupe that it has been a part of since 1980 – announced the death of the star on Thursday.

at a permit On its Facebook page, the company expressed its “irreparable grief” over Shwitz’s death.

“Honored Ukrainian artist Oksana Shvets was killed during a missile attack on an apartment building in Kyiv,” the group wrote alongside a stage and screen photo of the veteran.

And the tribute translated from Ukrainian continued: “A bright memory of a talented actress! No forgiveness for the enemy who has come to our land!”