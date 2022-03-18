Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian missile attack

The Young Theater – a Ukrainian theater troupe that it has been a part of since 1980 – announced the death of the star on Thursday.
“Honored Ukrainian artist Oksana Shvets was killed during a missile attack on an apartment building in Kyiv,” the group wrote alongside a stage and screen photo of the veteran.
And the tribute translated from Ukrainian continued: “A bright memory of a talented actress! No forgiveness for the enemy who has come to our land!”
The English-language Kyiv Post also reported her death, saying on Twitter that she was “killed in Kyiv during the war”.
In addition to her theatrical work, Shvets’ acting credits include television series such as the long-running family epic “Dom s liliyami”.
More Stories
Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West after the rapper called it racial slur and his Instagram account was suspended
Actress Jussie Smollett remains in Illinois after being released from Cook County Jail while appealing the offending verdict
Boys star Karen Fukuhara says she was assaulted in a hate crime