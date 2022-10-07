October 7, 2022

Ukraine’s Zelensky called on NATO to launch “pre-emptive strikes” in Russia, the spokesperson forced to clarify

Ukrainian officials appear to have retracted the comments from Your Excellency, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Which seemed to be calling for NATO to launch pre-emptive strikes on Russia to stop the nuclear threats of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a virtual address to the Lowy Institute on October 6, Zelensky was asked how the international community could help prevent a possible nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine. In his answer, the Ukrainian president mentioned launching “pre-emptive strikes”.

“We can already see that these people [Russian officials] capable of committing such atrocities. What should NATO do? Answered, according to Yahoo!

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, August 20, 2020.
(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Zelensky added: “But what is [more] Ahem, I’m turning again to the international community, as I did before February 24th, to do preemptive strikes so they know what awaits them if they use it. [nuclear weapons]. “

Putin signs laws attached to the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian president emphasized that strikes could not happen “inversely”, because “waiting for Russian nuclear strikes” would only escalate the conflict.

In his speech, Zelensky urged “to reconsider applying pressure, that is what is happening.” NATO should do, and reconsider the order in which it is applied.”

This image is from a video provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry on February 19, 2022, showing the Yars ICBM.

(Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP, file)

The Kyiv Independent newspaper reported that Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry, He claimed that the comments were of paramount importance to calling for a nuclear war that could destroy the planet.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, said Zelensky’s words were “a call to start a world war with horrific and unpredictable consequences,” according to Yahoo.

Serhiy Nikiforov, a spokesman for Zelensky, later clarified that Zelensky was in fact calling for preventive sanctions against Russia to prevent the use of nuclear weapons, according to the Kyiv Independent newspaper.

Putin initially suggested the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying on September 21 that Russia would “use everything in its power” when its “territorial integrity is under threat.”

Kyiv, Ukraine - SEPTEMBER 9: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his joint press conference on September 9, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

(Alexei Fuhrman/Getty Images)

The comment came as Russia sought to annex four regions in eastern and southeastern Ukraine, which approved referendums backed by the Kremlin to join Russia.

“This is not a hoax,” the Russian president added at the time.

In Zelensky’s speech, he called for “clear condemnation” from the world against the ongoing Russian invasion. He also called for “new and harsh sanctions” against Moscow.

