January 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ukraine’s interior minister is among the 16 dead in a helicopter crash

Aygen 42 mins ago 2 min read
  • There is no immediate explanation for the helicopter crash
  • Ukraine closer to receiving Western tanks
  • Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos

Ukraine’s police chief said 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and other senior officials, were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb outside Kyiv.

The helicopter came down near an arboretum in the town of Brovari, on the eastern outskirts of the capital. Officials said two children were among the dead and 10 were in hospital

Officials did not say what caused the plane to crash, and there was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, who is responsible for police and security inside Ukraine, will be the deadliest Ukrainian official to die since the war began.

National Police Chief Ihor Klimenko said Monastyrsky was killed along with his deputy and other senior ministry officials.

“There were children and … nursery staff at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are victims,” ​​Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Reuters journalists at the scene saw several bodies wrapped in foil in a courtyard near the destroyed building.

Videos circulated on social media showed a burning building and people’s screams being heard. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.

“We are getting information about losses and conditions,” the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

Reporting by Reuters offices. Written by Grant McCall and Himani Sarkar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Angus MacEwan

See also  Forest fires ravaged by Spain amid record heat wave

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The world’s oldest person has passed away at the age of 118

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Nepal: A shocking video allegedly shows the final moments inside the cabin before a fatal plane crash

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

The Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomes the visit of US Secretary of State Blinken

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

Putin is preparing for an important announcement that he may get long-awaited tanks in Ukraine – our war news on Wednesday

24 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Stock prices rose in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Bank of Japan made no change in the yield range

26 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Exec Producer when canceled – Deadline

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Launch footage shows how SpaceX recovers its rockets

31 mins ago Izer