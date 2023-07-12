After the disappointing outcome of Ukraine’s NATO accession at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Dmytro Kuleba expressed his confusion over what his country should do as a member of the military alliance.

Don’t understand the rules of the western game? Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in Bucharest on November 29, 2022. Photo: EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded in a Telegram post Addressee Kuleba, in which he “helps” explain what happened.

“Silly. The rules should be learned before the game starts, not after.

It’s okay, I say. It is the ‘rules-based world order’ invented by the Westerners. Smart people don’t participate because there are no rules, but if the game doesn’t bring about the desired outcome, make them up and change them as they go. The alternative is international law, which is supported by a majority of reasonable people.

All of this is taught at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, whose correspondence program will enable Kuleba to see all of this.”

We look forward to seeing if Kuleba will accept the opportunity to learn the tricks of successful Russian diplomacy from the instructors of the Russian Foreign Ministry.