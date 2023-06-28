Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for June 27 Morning: “Happy Day”

glimpse

restore 130 square kilometers; Rivnobel, the ninth demilitarized village; taking the bridge over the Dnipro River; A strategic channel outside Bakhmut was captured; And the; Occupied positions near Mariinka restored after 9 years of Russian occupation.

analysis

President Zelensky called it a “happy day” and praised Ukraine’s gains on all fronts.

District A. TO518 / Mokri Yaly River Axis – Border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions

· “The Defense Forces have returned Rivnobel to our control. we are moving forward” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram. Rivnopil will be 9y A village that Ukrainian forces recaptured during the offensive and the recaptured territory expanded to 130 square kilometres.

· Pro-Russian sources confirmed the loss of Rivnopil and a failed Russian counter-attack on Novodarevka.

B. Region Western Zaporizhzhia

· The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian ground attacks near Ropotyn, south of Orekhiv in the western Zaporozhye region, while Ukrainian military spokesmen stated that Ukrainian forces advanced an unspecified one and a half kilometer into the area.

· Pro-Russian sources said that Ukrainian forces were attacking Ropotny, Kamensky, Zerbyanok and Nesteryanka and said the situation would be “difficult”.

C area. Bakhmut

· Over the weekend, Ukrainian infantry units advanced between 500 and 1,000 meters outside the city of Bakhmut.

· The commander of the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Sersky, stated that Ukrainian forces had cleared their territory Strategic Russian bridgehead across the Siversky-Donets Donbas Canal 8 kilometers from Bakhmut.

Other regions and activities, including Kherson, Avdiivka and Marinka.

· Ukrainian forces crossed the Dnipro River and recaptured the left bank lands of the Kherson region. According to pro-Russian Telegram channels and geolocated data cited by ISW, Ukrainian forces captured the village of Dachi, opposite the city of Kherson, and near the destroyed Antonovsky Bridge.. The canals said they had dug in the place and were seeking to build a bridge.

· Serhiy Khalan, a member of the Kherson Regional Council, said that Russian forces are redeploying equipment from the left bank of the Kherson region to Crimea, while intensifying looting in the occupied territories.

· Ukrainian forces advanced half a kilometer and captured “several Russian positions” outside the village of KrasnohorivkaNear Marinka in the Donetsk region, which has been under Russian control for nine years, said Valery Shershin, press officer for Ukraine’s Eastern Command.

· The number of Russian attacks on Ukrainian National Guard positions on the Kobyansk and Liman fronts has doubled over the past week, according to Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard, but Ukrainian forces are reported to have retaken lost positions in the Seripanka forest.

· Russian forces opened fire on the village of Novi Komar in the Donetsk region of the Volnovova region. One civilian was reportedly killed and another wounded Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office.

· Russian forces have carried out limited ground offensives northwest of Svatov and south of Kremina, according to the institute.

· Russian forces have carried out limited ground offensives along the Avdiivka-Donetsk city line, according to the Institute for International Studies.