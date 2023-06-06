June 6, 2023

Ukraine strikes on multiple fronts, fierce fighting in three districts – our war news on Monday

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday that Ukraine has enough weapons to strike against Russian forces.

These weapons will bring Ukraine the victory it needs to join NATO. However, Ukraine’s NATO membership is “probably” only possible at the end of the fighting

Kuleba agreed in a statement to Reuters.

As he said, the Kyiv leadership’s next major goal is NATO membership, after its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets.

We have already licensed all the weapons… nothing much to contend with

he added.

At the same time, Kuleba did not reveal whether the counteroffensive, expected for months, had already been launched by Ukrainian forces in the meantime. He said that it does not matter when the offensive begins, but that it ends with a Ukrainian victory.

NATO membership may not end this war, but NATO membership will prevent further wars

He insisted. As he said, the security of the region is better served if Ukraine achieves the status of a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

(MTI)

