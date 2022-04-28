April 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ukraine: Russian forces try to attack from many directions

Arzu 2 hours ago 3 min read

During the day, Russian forces fired rocket launchers east of Kharkiv, Derhasi and Prukyanga. They launched an offensive near Izzum, but were defeated and retreated after suffering casualties. Earlier, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Russian troops were trying to occupy two residences 20 kilometers (20 miles) from Izum and were conducting artillery and airstrikes in the Kharkiv province. No casualties were reported.

On the Battle of Donetsk, fighting resumed along the entire front line between the Ukrainian and secessionist territories, with Russian forces firing on Ukrainian positions with landmines and artillery. Attempts to break through the Ukrainian defensive line near Kurahov, about 50 kilometers west of Donetsk, failed.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Grilenko said in a telegram report that the Russians had used phosphorus-laden shells in Avikijivka. An airstrike struck the city in the morning, injuring at least one civilian. According to the governor, the city was hit twice by phosphorous bombs, first around the local coking plant on Tuesday night and then in the city center on Wednesday. Disasters caused fires in many parts of the settlement.

According to the Kiev Public Service Commission

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhia Oblast in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers search the homes of locals to identify members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and list locals.

It is forbidden to go on the street in the occupied area without an identity document.

Russian forces are preparing for a so-called referendum, ballot printing and verification of personal data of local people in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. Russian troops continue to prevent civilians from leaving the occupied territories.

See also  Austria's largest wildfire is spreading across the Hungarian border

The Ukrainian state-run Railways said another Russian missile strike had destroyed a road and rail bridge over the Dynestor Facade in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine, and therefore no suburban trains to Billhorod-Dnistrovsky.

Sergei Wolinsky, commander of the 36th Marine Regiment of Ukraine defending Mariupol on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov in a video message on Wednesday

He called for the rescue of the city’s guards, modeled on the 1940 operation in Dunkirk.

In 1940, the Nazi Germans completely besieged French and British troops near Dunkirk. Allied troops were threatened with catastrophe, but the German command was ordered to stop the attack and not to approach Dunkirk more than 10 kilometers away. More than 300,000 French and British soldiers were expelled during the rescue operation, the Ukrainian Pravda news portal recalled.

“We have been fighting under complete siege for sixty-two days, and now we are stationed with units of the Azov Brigade and other organizations at the Azov steel plant. “Mariupol garrison .Wounded people die, others die in battle, and with us they die in public shelters, private homes and high – rise buildings, where Mariupol’s bodyguards are waiting for help,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terehov, promised in a telegram that at the first council meeting after the victory of Ukraine he would propose to change all public domain names referring to Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Putin is taking serious action, the war in Ukraine is escalating internationally – here is the main news on Wednesday

10 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Soon one-third of Ukraine may be in Russian hands, and they want to be completely cut off from the sea

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Russia suspends gas supply to Poland

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine: Russian forces try to attack from many directions

2 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Boeing CEO describes Trump’s Air Force One deal as a risk ‘that probably shouldn’t have been taken’

2 hours ago Izer

Carol just lost ‘Daryl and Carol’ the spin-off Walking Dead

2 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA sees wreckage on Mars with ingenious helicopter

2 hours ago Izer