Ukraine requested military assistance. Here’s how allies help

Military assistance provided to Ukraine to date includes weapons ranging from portable drones to complex long-range missile systems.

Switchblade drones. Small portable drones called kamikaze that carry warheads and explode on impact. The smallest model can reach a target of up to six miles, according to the drone producer, AeroVironment. It is not clear what size the United States will send to Ukraine.

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. These thermal anti-aircraft missiles have a range of about five miles and 11,000 feet. Crucially, Stinger missiles can distinguish between hostile and friendly aircraft.

Spear anti-tank weapons. This shoulder-guided missile system can be launched by a single soldier and has a range of 8,200 feet.

AT-4 anti-armor systems. This Swedish anti-armor weapon is "lightweight, single-shot and fully disposable," according to the company that produces it, Saab Bofors Dynamics

Patriot air defense missile system. The United States also delivered two missile defense systems to Poland this month aimed at deterring Russia and bolstering Poland’s security amid Western fears that the Ukraine conflict could spill over into NATO-allied countries.

Patriot air defense missile system – Patriot means " Progressive Array Tracking Radar for Target Interception Designed to counter and destroy short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.

The battery includes missiles and launch stations, a radar array that detects and tracks targets, and an engagement control station, according to the Missile Defense Alliance.

In addition to military aid to Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies have issued a series of sanctions against Russia.

put it in the . The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have announced that they will impose sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Swift. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have banned some Russian banks from SWIFT, a high-security network that facilitates payments between 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries.

Most-favoured-nation status. The House of Representatives approved a bill for Suspension of normal trade relations with Russia. The final vote was 424 to 8 with strong bipartisan support for the legislation, which will then move to the Senate.

Energy and oil. European Union officials block said It will reduce Russian natural gas imports by two-thirds this year, and the European Union has announced a plan to achieve energy independence from Moscow "before 2030". This would separate Europe from the largest single supplier of energy.

separately , President Joe Biden announced Russian oil embargo Natural gas and coal imports into the United States. The UK government said on Tuesday it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and was exploring ways to end imports of natural gas as well.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Germany suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Moscow’s actions.

Ukrainian unfulfilled orders

As the deadly Russian invasion continued, Zelensky requested some measures that the Western Allies feared would put them in direct conflict with the Kremlin and escalate the war.

No-fly zone. Zelensky has repeatedly called on Ukraine's allies to create a file No-fly zone across the country. A no-fly zone is an area where certain aircraft cannot fly for any number of reasons. In the context of a conflict like the one in Ukraine, that would likely mean an area where Russian planes are not allowed to fly, to prevent them from launching air strikes against Ukraine.

The problem with military no-fly zones is that they must be imposed by a military force. If a Russian plane flies into a NATO no-fly zone, NATO forces will have to take action against that plane. These actions could include shooting the plane out of the sky. That would be, in Russia’s eyes, an act of war by NATO and likely to escalate the conflict.

S-300 missile defense systems. This surface-to-air missile system can hit targets higher in altitude and farther than the Stinger missiles it was designed for.

Slovakia has Tentatively approved to provide Ukraine with a major Soviet-era air defense system to help defend against Russian air strikes, according to three informed sources. But the United States and NATO are still wrangling over how to bridge this country’s defense capabilities, and the transfer has not yet been secured.

MiG fighter planes. Earlier this month, the United States refused Suggestion from Poland to transport its MiG-29 combat aircraft to the United States for delivery to Ukraine.

In a statement, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the United States did not believe Poland’s proposal was “acceptable” and that it was too risky.

“The prospect of fighter jets “at the disposal of the USA government” exiting a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into the airspace contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO,” Kirby said.