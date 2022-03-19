Ukraine requested military assistance. Here’s how allies help

Military assistance provided to Ukraine to date includes weapons ranging from portable drones to complex long-range missile systems.
Switchblade drones. Small portable drones called kamikaze that carry warheads and explode on impact. The smallest model can reach a target of up to six miles, according to the drone producer, AeroVironment. It is not clear what size the United States will send to Ukraine.
Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. These thermal anti-aircraft missiles have a range of about five miles and 11,000 feet. Crucially, Stinger missiles can distinguish between hostile and friendly aircraft.
Spear anti-tank weapons. This shoulder-guided missile system can be launched by a single soldier and has a range of 8,200 feet.
Patriot air defense missile system. The United States also delivered two missile defense systems to Poland this month aimed at deterring Russia and bolstering Poland’s security amid Western fears that the Ukraine conflict could spill over into NATO-allied countries.
The battery includes missiles and launch stations, a radar array that detects and tracks targets, and an engagement control station, according to the Missile Defense Alliance.
In addition to military aid to Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies have issued a series of sanctions against Russia.
put it in the . The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have announced that they will impose sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Swift. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have banned some Russian banks from SWIFT, a high-security network that facilitates payments between 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries.
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Germany suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Moscow’s actions.
Ukrainian unfulfilled orders
As the deadly Russian invasion continued, Zelensky requested some measures that the Western Allies feared would put them in direct conflict with the Kremlin and escalate the war.
The problem with military no-fly zones is that they must be imposed by a military force. If a Russian plane flies into a NATO no-fly zone, NATO forces will have to take action against that plane. These actions could include shooting the plane out of the sky. That would be, in Russia’s eyes, an act of war by NATO and likely to escalate the conflict.
S-300 missile defense systems. This surface-to-air missile system can hit targets higher in altitude and farther than the Stinger missiles it was designed for.
In a statement, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the United States did not believe Poland’s proposal was “acceptable” and that it was too risky.
“The prospect of fighter jets “at the disposal of the USA government” exiting a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into the airspace contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO,” Kirby said.
