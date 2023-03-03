Ukraine receives a deadly weapon from the Germans, and soldiers are trained to use it in top secret.

The IRIS-T SLM system has a 360-degree field of view and a range of 40 kilometers, so it will make an important contribution to the fight against Russian missiles, aircraft and drones.

So far Only one such system was given to Ukraine by GermanyBut it has already achieved great success against enemy aircraft: It shot down 51 cruise missiles and 51 drones.

Germany plans to deliver three more, and they could arrive in Ukraine within the next two weeks.

The Germans made a big media event by training Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2 tanks. Training for IRIS-T is kept very secret.

A German Air Force officer said: The Russians see the deployment of the air defense system as a breakthroughBeing a modern system, the capabilities of Leopard tanks are already well known.

A Ukrainian soldier with the IRIS-T air defense system. Source: armyinform.com.ua.

Journalists visiting the training site were not allowed to reveal their whereabouts and even had to hand over their phones and smart watches so they could not measure up.

A big advantage of IRIS-T is that It took a third until the decades-old American Patriot organization to set up its radar. This is an important factor because any air defense system reveals its position once the radar is activated.

The cover image is an illustration depicting a different air defense system. Source: Getty Images