March 12, 2022

Ukraine news: Major Polish cities are running out of places for refugees

two main polishing Cities, including the country’s capital Warsaw Krakow, its second largest city, is running out of space for Ukrainians refugees Escape from Russian attacks.

Nearly 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion as of Saturday – the majority (1.6 million) taking refuge in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

A woman fleeing Ukraine overwhelmed with emotion at the border crossing in Medica, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022.
(AP Photo/Marcus Schreiber)

300,000 refugees arrived [Warsaw] Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskovsky said in a Friday tweet: “Since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, our city remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees. The situation is getting more and more difficult every day. Warsaw stands and will remain #Stand with Ukraine. the support. Donates.”

Krakow’s mayor, Jacek Majchrowski, said the country’s second-largest city has taken in 100,000 Ukrainians and is “slowly losing the opportunity to absorb new waves of refugees” in a Facebook post on Friday. He added that officials could only make space for refugees in neighboring towns.

“We have been helping Ukraine from the first days of the war, but as a local government, we are responsible first of all for the citizens,” he said. Washington Post Translate his statements. He added that more refugee arrivals could affect “the functioning of the city”.

Hungary, Slovakia and the Russian Federation have also taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees. Other European countries have taken in more than 300,000 people, according to reports from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The mass exodus represents “the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since the World War.” [II]The International Organization for Migration said last week. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) described it as “the fastest mass exodus of refugees this century”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says an estimated 12.65 million people have been affected by war zones inside Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

