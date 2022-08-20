Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gave an elegant interview to the Ukrainian Press Agency, where he wanted to point out that Ukraine has led the West by the nose in its sanctions policy.

“In 90 percent of cases, Western leaders are used to obeying Ukraine – sometimes with flattery, sometimes with pressure, sometimes with threats. However, when they met with Zelensky – “so be it” – then they thought. They will show respect.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview. Along with this, the Head of Department – ​​willingly or unknowingly – It might strongly suggest that leading Western politicians should dance to the whistle of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Kuleba added

I said to all of them: We are not constructive to you, because we no longer bow to you. We expect some respect and acceptance from you, and our opinion may vary. Acquaintance hurts them.

It is worth remembering that Kuleba – as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – personally participated in the conquest of the West, when it became necessary to convince the heads of state and the heads of state, international opinion, economic sanctions – writes. The V4NA.

In that interview, he recalled that convincing countries to cut Russian banks from the SWIFT system was the most difficult of the punitive measures so far.

Western countries have decided on a number of sanctions against Russia, including those that affect European citizens the most, such as partial or complete suspension of imports of energy carriers.

However, opinions that Europe is sacrificing its existence and security at the behest of Ukraine are becoming louder in the West – leading politicians, economists, skilled workers and ordinary people are trying to draw the attention of the West. Harms itself more than Russia.