May 16, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelensky wins more arms in Europe

Aygen 1 hour ago 4 min read
  • Zelensky visits London after Rome, Berlin and Paris
  • Kiev gains in the northern and southern suburbs of Bakhmut
  • The leader of Belarus said that four planes were shot down over Russia

KIEV/LONDON (May 15) (Reuters) – Ukraine on Monday hailed its first major battlefield advances in six months as President Volodymyr Zelensky won pledges of new long-range drones in Britain, adding more Western weapons for a counterattack against the Russian invaders. . .

Since last week, the Ukrainian military has begun pushing Russian forces into and around the besieged city of Bakhmut, in its first major offensive operation since its forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson in November.

“The advance of our forces along the Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive operations in the defense of Bakhmut,” Colonel General Oleksandr Sersky, commander of the ground forces, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“The past few days have shown that we can go ahead and destroy the enemy even in such very difficult circumstances,” he said. “We are fighting with fewer resources than the enemy. At the same time, we are able to spoil his plans.”

In its evening battlefield update Monday, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff said Russian forces were pressing efforts backed by heavy bombardment to gain ground but had failed to advance around the village of Ivanevsky on the city’s western outskirts.

The Battle of Bakhmut has become the longest and bloodiest of the war and is of great importance to Russia, which has no other prizes to show in a winter campaign that has claimed thousands of lives.

See also  Lula appoints a Labor loyalist as Brazil's new finance minister

For the past half year, Kiev has been on the defensive while Moscow has waged its campaign, sending hundreds of thousands of fresh reservists and mercenaries into Europe’s bloodiest ground battle since World War Two.

Kiev is now preparing for a counterattack, using hundreds of new tanks and armored vehicles sent by Western countries since the beginning of 2023, with the aim of recapturing a sixth of the Ukrainian lands that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Zelensky met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Monday, the latest stop on a tour that has taken him to Rome, Berlin and Paris over the past three days, winning major new weapons pledges along the way.

Britain, which last week became the first Western country to offer Ukraine long-range cruise missiles, followed that up during Zelensky’s visit with promising drones that could strike at a range of 200 kilometers.

Sunak’s government said it would soon start training Ukrainian pilots to fly combat aircraft. French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV TF1 that France is open to training Ukrainian pilots, but he did not discuss with Zelensky the delivery of the warplanes.

“I didn’t talk about planes. I spoke about missiles. I spoke about training,” Macron said.

A Ukrainian soldier gives water to a captured Russian soldier, they say, at a position recently gained in an offensive, as the Russian offensive into Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Pakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 11, 2023. Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty / Serhii Nuzhnenko via today’s photo from TPX.

‘pivotal moment’

Zelensky described the new weapons pledged by the Europeans as “important and powerful”.

In a video address from a train taking him back to Kiev, he said, “We will come home with new military assistance. Newer, more powerful weapons for the front, more protection for our people. Greater political support…”

See also  Protests against India's new military conscription system turn violent

Sunak said the war was at a “pivotal moment” and Britain would stand firm. “It’s important that the Kremlin also knows we’re not leaving. We’re here for the long haul.”

The Kremlin said it did not believe the added devices would alter the course of what it calls a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats posed by Kiev’s pursuit of ties with the West. Kiev and its Western backers describe Russia’s actions as an unjustified land grab.

Ukrainian forces drove Russian forces out of Kiev a year ago, retaking territory in the second half of 2022, but have since suffered a ruthless Russian offensive while waiting for the weapons to arrive.

Ukrainian officials are generally silent on the details of the ongoing attacks, but have reported significant gains on the ground in both the northern and southern suburbs of Bakhmut over the past week.

Moscow admitted its retreat north of the city, and the commander of Wagner’s private army fighting inside Bakhmut said that the Russian regular forces fled from their positions on the northern and southern sides.

Ukrainian officials portray the fighting in that area as a local advance, rather than a major counter-offensive that has yet to begin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday inadvertently confirmed a reputable Russian news agency’s report that four Russian military planes were shot down near the borders of Belarus and Ukraine.

Lukashenko was quoted as saying “Three days after the events close to us – I mean in the Bryansk region, when four planes were shot down, we had to fight back. Since then, we, our troops, have been on high alert.” Air Force command base, according to the Pul Pervovo Telegram channel, a government outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities.

See also  Ukraine says Russia is worse than ISIS after beheading video | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

There was no official response from Ukraine. But Mykhailo Podolyak, one of Zelensky’s top advisers, called the incident on Saturday “justice … and instant karma.”

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, which used it as a staging ground for the invasion, although Lukashenko insisted Belarus was not a party to the war and had not sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces.

Written by Peter Graf. Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

UK promises attack drones and more missiles to Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Cyclone Mocha: A deadly storm hits the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Thailand elections: Opposition parties advance as the count continues

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

A private plane used for military missions crashed at a German base

38 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, says in an email that he must approve all hires

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The James Webb Telescope finds water around a comet in the main asteroid belt

49 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Switch fans, get ready for Kingdom Tears notifications

1 hour ago Ayhan